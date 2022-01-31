4m ago

add bookmark

China says average national smog levels down 9.1% in 2021

accreditation
Smog in Beijing.
Smog in Beijing.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Air pollution in 339 Chinese cities improved in 2021, with average concentrations of small, hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 down 9.1% from a year earlier to 30 micrograms per cubic metre, official data showed on Monday.

China's official "interim" air quality standard is 35 micrograms, though the World Health Organization recommends levels of just five micrograms.

The smog-prone northern region of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei had PM2.5 concentrations of 43 micrograms for 2021, down 5.7% compared to the previous year.

Tackling heavy pollution in the region has been a major state priority, especially ahead of the Winter Olympics, which will begin in Beijing and Hebei's Zhangjiakou this week.

The Fenwei Plain, another heavy industrial region in northern China, saw readings drop 0.4% on the year to 42 micrograms. Average PM2.5 in the Yangtze river delta manufacturing hub, which includes Shanghai, stood at 31 micrograms, down 11.4%.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said average concentrations of all major pollutants - including ground-level ozone, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide - fell in the 339 monitored cities last year.

China has been making a concerted effort to cut coal consumption for heating while driving industries to improve efficiencies and install cleaner technologies.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
china
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1084 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2016 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.82
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.33
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,792.34
+0.0%
Silver
22.53
+0.3%
Palladium
2,387.50
+0.4%
Platinum
1,015.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,747
+1.1%
All Share
74,231
+1.1%
Resource 10
74,092
+0.0%
Industrial 25
93,057
+2.3%
Financial 15
15,279
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

5h ago

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo