50m ago

add bookmark

China says closely tracking rocket debris hurtling towards Earth

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This handout photo provided by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) shows South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri launching from the Naro Space Centre in the southern coastal village of Goheung, in the second attempt to put satellites into orbit after a launch last October failed.
This handout photo provided by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) shows South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri launching from the Naro Space Centre in the southern coastal village of Goheung, in the second attempt to put satellites into orbit after a launch last October failed.
Handout, KARI, AFP
  • Pieces of a Chinese rocket launched on Sunday may rain from the sky this weekend. 
  • The rocket was blasted off to deliver a lab module to the new Chinese space station under construction. 
  • China said it is closely monitoring the rockets 'uncontrolled re-entry'. There's a low risk people may be injured. 

Remnants of a large Chinese rocket are expected to streak through the atmosphere this weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry that Beijing says it is closely tracking but poses little risk to anyone on Earth.

The Long March 5B rocket blasted off Sunday to deliver a laboratory module to the new Chinese space station under construction in orbit, marking the third flight of China’s most powerful rocket since its maiden launch in 2020.

As occurred during its first two flights, the rocket's entire main-core stage – which is 100 feet (30 metres) long and weighs 22 tonnes (48 500 pounds) – has already reached low orbit and is expected to tumble back towards Earth once atmospheric friction drags it downward, according to American experts.

READ | Asia's richest woman loses half her wealth in China property crisis

Ultimately, the rocket body will disintegrate as it plunges through the atmosphere but is large enough that numerous chunks will likely survive a fiery re-entry to rain debris over an area some 2 000km (1 240 miles) long by about 70km (44 miles) wide, independent US-based analysts said on Wednesday.

The probable location of the debris field is impossible to pinpoint in advance, though experts will be able to narrow the potential impact zone closer to re-entry in the days ahead.

The latest available tracking data projects re-entry will occur at about 00:24 GMT on Sunday, plus or minus 16 hours, according to the Aerospace Corp, a government-funded non-profit research centre near Los Angeles.

Risk 'fairly low'

The overall risk to people and property on the ground is fairly low, given that 75 percent of Earth’s surface in the potential path of debris is water, desert or jungle, Aerospace analyst Ted Muelhaupt told reporters in a news briefing.

Nevertheless, the possibility exists for pieces of the rocket to come down over a populated area, as they did in May 2020 when fragments of another Chinese Long March 5B landed on the Ivory Coast, damaging several buildings in that West African nation, though no injuries were reported, Muelhaupt said.

By contrast, he said, the United States and most other spacefaring nations generally go to the added expense of designing their rockets to avoid large, uncontrolled re-entries – an imperative largely observed since large chunks of the NASA space station Skylab fell from orbit in 1979 and landed in Australia.

Overall, the odds of someone being injured or killed this weekend from falling rocket chunks range from one-in-1000 to one-in-230, well above the internationally accepted casualty risk threshold of one-in-10 000, he told reporters.

But the risk posed to any single individual is far lower, on the order of six chances per 10 trillion. By comparison, he said, the odds of being struck by lightning are about 80 000 times greater.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the probability of debris causing harm to aviation or to people and property on the ground was very low. He said most components of the rocket would be destroyed on re-entry.

Last year, NASA and others accused China of being opaque after the Beijing government kept silent about the estimated debris trajectory or the re-entry window of its last Long March rocket flight in May 2021.

Debris from that flight ended up landing harmlessly in the Indian Ocean.

A few hours after Zhao spoke on Wednesday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) gave the approximate position of its latest rocket in a rare public statement. As of 4pm (08:00 GMT), the agency said the rocket was circling the globe in an elliptical orbit that was 263.2km (163.5 miles) high at its farthest point and 176.6km (109.7 miles) high at its nearest.

No estimated re-entry details were given by CMSA on Wednesday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinarocketmilitary
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3276 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 9291 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3340 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.62
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.14
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.86
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,752.65
+1.1%
Silver
19.72
+3.3%
Palladium
2,074.50
+2.1%
Platinum
890.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,606
+1.0%
All Share
69,109
+1.0%
Resource 10
63,308
+2.7%
Industrial 25
84,905
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,380
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo