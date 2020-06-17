1h ago

China says 'we don't wish to see more clashes' on India border

Protesters hold lit candles during an anti-China demonstration near India Gate in New Delhi India and China agreed on June 17 to ease tensions at their disputed Himalayan border, even as they traded blame for a brawl that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.
Jewel Samad
  • China says it wants to avoid further clashes On Indian border
  • Clashes on Monday left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead
  • China has insisted that it was Indian troops who illegally crossed the border and attacked the Chinese side 

China said on Wednesday it wanted to avoid further clashes with India along their Himalayan border after the first deadly confrontation between the two nuclear powers in decades.

The two countries have traded blame for Monday's high-altitude brawl that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead, with China refusing to confirm so far whether there were any casualties on its side.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian insisted again on Wednesday that it was Indian troops who illegally crossed the border and attacked the Chinese side.

This led to "a serious physical confrontation between both sides that caused deaths and injuries", Zhao said at a regular briefing, without providing more details about the casualties.

He said China urges India to "strictly restrain frontline troops, do not illegally cross the border, do not make provocative gestures, do not take any unilateral actions that will complicate the border situation".

But he added that the two sides "will continue to resolve this issue through dialogue and negotiations".

"We of course don't wish to see more clashes," Zhao said.

