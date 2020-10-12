13m ago

add bookmark

China to test entire city in 'five days' after six coronavirus cases

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • China plans to test all the residents of Qingdao within five days.
  • Six people tested positive for coronavirus in the city of 9.4 million.
  • The country is racing to produce a vaccine.

China aims to test more than nine million residents of the port city of Qingdao within five days following a minor outbreak of the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, the first mass testing in months.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The country where the virus first emerged has largely controlled the pandemic, cutting a stark contrast to many parts of the world still afflicted by rolling lockdowns and high case numbers.

On Sunday, six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Qingdao - a north-eastern city of 9.4 million - originating in a hospital, Qingdao municipal health commission said in a statement on Monday.

Five districts will be tested "within three days" and the whole city "within five days", the statement said.

China has extensive, quick test capabilities and the health commission said over 140 000 employees of "medical institutions, newly admitted patients and personnel" have already been tested in Qingdao since the cases were confirmed.

Vaccine

In June, large areas of Beijing were subject to mass tests after the city of more than 20 million detected virus cases linked to a food market.

China has bounced back since the virus emerged late last year, closing the country down and hammering the world's second largest economy.

Hundreds of millions travelled across the country for the "Golden Week" holiday last week as the country edges back to growth, while rapid tests and swift lockdowns have tamped down secondary waves of the virus.

Beijing is also desperate to be first to conjure up a coronavirus vaccine, with several companies in final stage trials.

Although unproven, vaccines have already been administered to hundreds of thousands of key workers and soldiers as China seizes the pandemic narrative to show off the country's resilience and the Communist government's ability to handle the crisis.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Covid-19 wrap: Global cases cross 35.13m, New Zealand beats 'virus again' and Paris on maximum alert
LIVE | SA Covid-19 death toll at 17 780, while the number of cases now sits at 692 471
Covid-19 Wrap: Israel's army opens treatment facility, Trump free of virus, new UK restrictions
Read more on:
chinacoronavirus
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3402 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3236 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1714 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.46
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.51
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
19.47
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(+0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.03)
Gold
1928.13
(-0.05)
Silver
25.41
(+0.89)
Platinum
885.00
(+0.40)
Brent Crude
42.63
(0.00)
Palladium
2444.01
(+1.18)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo