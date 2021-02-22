54m ago

add bookmark

China urges US to stop interference, outlines plan to reset ties

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at the Lanting Forum on China-US relations in Beijing.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at the Lanting Forum on China-US relations in Beijing.
Greg Baker, AFP
  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged improvement of ties with the US.
  • He highlighted the damage done by the trade war between the two nations.
  • He also urged cooperation on global threats like climate change and Covid-19.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has outlined Beijing's vision for improving ties with the US, urging Washington as a first step to stop meddling in its internal affairs, including the sensitive issues of Tibet, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

Speaking at a foreign ministry-sponsored forum on "Bringing China-US relations back to the right track", Wang said on Monday Beijing stood ready to reopen constructive dialogue with the administration of US President Joe Biden, after years in which relations between the two countries "ran into the biggest difficulties since the establishment of diplomatic ties".

READ | China's economy grew at the slowest pace in nearly 30 years as Trump's trade war bites

He also called on Washington to lift "unreasonable tariffs" on Chinese goods and remove restrictions on people-to-people contacts, including those on Chinese media outlets as well as educational and cultural groups.

The minister's comments came as China presses the Biden administration to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

These include pressure over trade and technology grievances that had prompted Trump to hike tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017 and impose bans or other restrictions on Chinese technology companies and academic exchanges.

Trump also upgraded military and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by China as its own territory, while sanctioning Chinese officials blamed for abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.

Peacefully coexist and seek common development

While Biden has pledged re-engagement and a more civil tone in US diplomacy, it is unclear whether he will make any fundamental changes in Washington's policies toward Beijing.

Wang said China had "no intention to challenge or replace the United States" and was ready to peacefully coexist and seek common development.

Wang also called on Washington to "stop undermining China's sovereignty and security on internal affairs concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet".

The minister said the US should reactivate all levels of dialogue, which he said Washington had effectively halted under the Trump administration and noted that a recent call between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping was a positive step.

Repairing the damaged bilateral relationship would allow the two sides to work together on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the global economic recovery, he added.

On trade, Wang said China would defend the rights of US companies while hoping the US would "adjust its policies as soon as possible, among others, remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese goods, lift its unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and research and educational institutes and abandon irrational suppression of China’s technological progress".

The US should also lift restrictions on media, educational and people-to-people exchanges to reverse sharp declines in numbers of Chinese studying in the US and visits by Chinese for tourism or business, Wang said.

"I hope that the two sides will work together to steer the giant ship of China-US relations back to the course of sound development toward a bright future will boundless prospects," Wang said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uschina
Lottery
1 player bags R216K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
35% - 720 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 572 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 764 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.83
(-1.21)
ZAR/GBP
20.79
(-1.08)
ZAR/EUR
17.96
(-1.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(-1.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.08)
Gold
1797.69
(+0.77)
Silver
27.50
(+0.42)
Platinum
1269.99
(-1.04)
Brent Crude
61.91
(0.00)
Palladium
2381.99
(-1.24)
All Share
67200.39
(-0.39)
Top 40
61805.27
(-0.48)
Financial 15
12319.43
(-0.40)
Industrial 25
88689.90
(-1.53)
Resource 10
67674.60
(+0.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo