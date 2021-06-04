China urges US to withdraw investment ban

China said on Friday that it strongly condemned US President Joe Biden's signing of an order to ban investment in dozens of Chinese defense and tech firms.

China urged the United States to respect market law and principle and withdraw the investment ban list, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.

Joe Biden intends to this week overhaul a list of Chinese firms that US investors are allowed to own shares in, as the president re-evaluates the world powers' post-Trump relationship while maintaining pressure on Beijing.https://t.co/VNK70Etw9v — News24 (@News24) June 3, 2021

Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that bans US entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance technology sectors, a move his administration says expands the scope of a legally flawed Trump-era order.

