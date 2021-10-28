14m ago

add bookmark

China urges World Bank, IMF to help Afghanistan

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged assistance for Afghanistan.
  • He called on the IMF and World Bank to resume support.
  • There have been warning of a potential refugee crisis.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday to resume financing support to cash-strapped Afghanistan for reconstruction.

The Taliban takeover in August saw billions of dollars in central bank assets frozen and international financial institutions suspend access to funds, although humanitarian aid has continued.

READ | Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan

Banks are running out of money, civil servants have not been paid and food prices have soared. 

The IMF said on Tuesday that Afghanistan's economy was set to contract up to 30% this year, possibly fuelling a refugee crisis.

Wang, speaking via video-link to foreign ministers from Afghanistan's neighbours, said:

Afghanistan is in need of revival on all fronts, and development is the top priority.


He renewed a call for the US and other Western countries to lift unilateral sanctions on Afghanistan and for the World Health Organisation to provide more vaccines and medical supplies to help Afghanistan fight Covid-19.

China has said it will send $30 million worth of emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

China has always called for the international community to engage, rather than isolate, the Taliban.

"My overall impression is that the Taliban is eager to have dialogue and cooperation with the outside, and that they are serious about this," Wang said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afghanistanchina
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Proteas star Quinton de Kock continue playing at the T20 World Cup even if he doesn't take the knee in support of the fight against racism?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He should be allowed to show his support any way he chooses
39% - 2123 votes
No! If De Kock refuses to unite with his teammates, then he should be on the next plane home
12% - 653 votes
The only ones at fault here are Cricket SA, who have sabotaged another Proteas World Cup
49% - 2715 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.06
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.68
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.47
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.30
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,801.32
+0.3%
Silver
24.09
+0.1%
Palladium
1,987.11
+1.1%
Platinum
1,018.11
+0.6%
Brent Crude
84.58
-2.1%
Top 40
60,874
0.0%
All Share
67,475
0.0%
Resource 10
63,082
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,253
0.0%
Financial 15
14,054
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21300.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo