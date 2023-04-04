25m ago

Share

China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • China is opposing Taiwanese President, Tsai-In-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. 
  • The country said the visit wasn't in the 'common interests' of China's people. 
  • China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years.

China warned US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday not to "repeat disastrous past mistakes" and meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, saying it would not help regional peace and stability, but only unite the Chinese people behind a common enemy.

The Republican McCarthy, the third most senior US leader after the president and vice president, will host a meeting in California on Wednesday with Tsai, during a sensitive stopover in the US that has prompted Chinese threats of retaliation.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, staged war games around the island last August after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, visited the capital, Taipei.

Tsai will make what is formally called a "transit" in Los Angeles on her way back to Taipei after a trip to Central America. The US says such stopovers are common practice and there is no need for China to overreact.

But China's consulate in Los Angeles said it was "false" to claim it as a transit, adding that Tsai was engaging in official exchanges to "put on a political show".

No matter in what capacity McCarthy meets Tsai, the gesture would greatly harm the feelings of the Chinese people, send a serious wrong signal to Taiwan separatist forces, and affect the political foundation of Sino-US ties, it said in a statement.

READ | Taiwan warns of China military's 'sudden entry' close to island'

"It is not conducive to regional peace, security nor stability, and is not in the common interests of the people of China and the United States," the consulate added.

McCarthy is ignoring the lessons from the mistakes of his predecessor, it said, in a veiled reference to Pelosi's Taipei visit, and is insisting on playing the "Taiwan card".

The statement continued: 

He will undoubtedly repeat disastrous past mistakes and further damage Sino-US relations. It will only strengthen the Chinese people's strong will and determination to share a common enemy and support national unity.

China will closely follow developments and resolutely and vigorously defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the consulate added, without giving details.

In a statement on Tuesday, Taiwan's foreign ministry said China had no right to complain, as the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island.

China's recent criticism of Tsai's trip "has become increasingly absurd", it added.

"Even if the authoritarian government continues with its expansion and intensifies coercion, Taiwan will not back down."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kevin mccarthytsai ing-wentaiwanusdiplomacypolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Busisiwe Mkhwebane is without a legal team at her impeachment inquiry after the Office of the Public Protector cut its funding. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's about time! Mkhwebane needs to bankroll her own litigation
89% - 1235 votes
It's only going to delay the process. Just pay for her legal defence and wrap it up
11% - 153 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

2h ago

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.92
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.42
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
19.63
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.2%
Platinum
1,007.85
+2.0%
Palladium
1,481.01
+1.2%
Gold
2,020.43
+1.8%
Silver
24.81
+3.4%
Brent Crude
84.93
+5.9%
Top 40
71,635
+1.0%
All Share
77,362
+1.0%
Resource 10
68,011
+1.6%
Industrial 25
103,953
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,799
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

3h ago

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

11h ago

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar

11h ago

'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar
PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get...

03 Apr

PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get youth off the streets
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo