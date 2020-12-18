52m ago

add bookmark

China's Alibaba 'dismayed' by Uighur facial-recognition software

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Alibaba expressed dismay at face-recognition software developed by its cloud computing unit.
  • The software is able to identify members of the Chinese Muslim Uighur minority.
  • Rights groups say as many as one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are being held in Xinjiang.


Chinese tech giant Alibaba has sought to distance itself from a face-recognition software feature devised by its cloud computing unit that could help users to identify members of the country's Muslim Uighur minority.

READ | Over 570 000 Uighurs involved in Xinjiang cotton coerced labour - report

A report this week revealing the software feature made Alibaba, one of the world's most valuable companies, the latest Chinese corporate entity embroiled in the controversy over China's treatment of Uighurs.

In a statement posted online late on Thursday, Alibaba said it was "dismayed to learn" that Alibaba Cloud developed the feature.

The technology was used only in for capability-testing and not deployed by any customer, Alibaba said, adding that it had "eliminated any ethnic tag" in its products.

"We do not and will not permit our technology to be used to target or identify specific ethnic groups," it said.

The Uighur issue looms as a worrying threat for Chinese companies as global criticism grows over Beijing's policies in the northwest region of Xinjiang.

Surveillance spending

Rights groups say as many as one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been held in internment camps there.

Beijing initially denied the camps' existence but now calls them vocational training centres aimed at offering alternatives to religious extremism.

China's Uighurs, a Muslim people of Turkic origin, have for decades chafed at Chinese control, anger that has periodically exploded into deadly violence.

Surveillance spending in Xinjiang has risen sharply in recent years, with facial recognition and other technologies deployed across the province.

Washington last year blacklisted eight Chinese tech firms for alleged links to the surveillance effort.

Last week, US-based surveillance research firm IPVM said Chinese telecoms company Huawei had been involved in testing facial-recognition software that could send alerts to police when Uighur faces were recognised.

Huawei denied the claim.

But the controversy caused Barcelona's World Cup-winning French football star Antoine Griezmann to sever an endorsement deal with Huawei.

Alibaba is the leader in China's huge e-commerce sector, projecting a sunny image to the world epitomised by globe-trotting founder and billionaire former chair Jack Ma.

It has also moved into cloud computing, bricks-and-mortar retail and delivery services, as well as an overseas expansion.

The Trump administration has imposed an escalating series of US sanctions against Huawei over alleged digital collusion with Chinese state security and has hinted at applying pressure on other companies, possibly including Alibaba.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alibabachinahuman rights
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 7433 votes
No, I will not
40% - 6736 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2701 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.64
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
19.78
(+0.42)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.13
(+0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.37)
Gold
1878.69
(-0.26)
Silver
25.73
(-0.64)
Platinum
1040.00
(+0.11)
Brent Crude
51.53
(+0.98)
Palladium
2323.84
(+0.38)
All Share
60046.10
(-0.82)
Top 40
54986.82
(-0.90)
Financial 15
12156.73
(+0.06)
Industrial 25
78709.29
(-1.61)
Resource 10
58190.58
(-0.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo