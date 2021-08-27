China's push for common prosperity does not mean 'killing the rich' - official

China is encouraging the wealthy to do more to assist the poor.

But Han Wenxiu warned that the country would not support "layabouts".

The policy comes amid a crackdown on a crackdown on big firms.

China's push for "common prosperity", as President Xi Jinping aims to decrease inequality in the world's second-largest economy, does not mean "killing the rich to help the poor", a ruling Communist Party official said on Thursday.

China must also "guard against falling into the trap of welfarism", Han Wenxiu, an official at the central financial and economic affairs commission, said at a briefing in Beijing.

READ | Making sense of China’s regulatory crackdown

Those who "get rich first" should help those behind, but hard work should be encouraged, he said.

"We cannot wait for help, rely on others for help, or beg for help. We cannot support layabouts."

China has said it will protect legal income but "rationally adjust excessively high" incomes, according to a meeting chaired by President Xi earlier this month.

High income groups and firms are also being encouraged to contribute more to society.

Charitable giving should be incentivised through taxation policy and can improve the "distribution structure", Han said. Donations are "not compulsory", he added.

The policy shift comes amid rising scrutiny and regulatory crackdowns directed toward big business, particularly China's giant tech firms.

Investors believe a major shift is under way in China as the government aggressively pursues reform aimed at cutting cost-of-living pressures at the expense of businesses.

Recent policies to rectify and regulate internet platforms are aimed at irregularities and illegal behaviour, and are "absolutely" not aimed at private companies or foreign companies, stressed Han.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.