22m ago

add bookmark

China's push for common prosperity does not mean 'killing the rich' - official

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • China is encouraging the wealthy to do more to assist the poor.
  • But Han Wenxiu warned that the country would not support "layabouts".
  • The policy comes amid a crackdown on a crackdown on big firms.

China's push for "common prosperity", as President Xi Jinping aims to decrease inequality in the world's second-largest economy, does not mean "killing the rich to help the poor", a ruling Communist Party official said on Thursday.

China must also "guard against falling into the trap of welfarism", Han Wenxiu, an official at the central financial and economic affairs commission, said at a briefing in Beijing.

READ | Making sense of China’s regulatory crackdown

Those who "get rich first" should help those behind, but hard work should be encouraged, he said.

"We cannot wait for help, rely on others for help, or beg for help. We cannot support layabouts."

China has said it will protect legal income but "rationally adjust excessively high" incomes, according to a meeting chaired by President Xi earlier this month. 

High income groups and firms are also being encouraged to contribute more to society.

Charitable giving should be incentivised through taxation policy and can improve the "distribution structure", Han said. Donations are "not compulsory", he added.

The policy shift comes amid rising scrutiny and regulatory crackdowns directed toward big business, particularly China's giant tech firms.

Investors believe a major shift is under way in China as the government aggressively pursues reform aimed at cutting cost-of-living pressures at the expense of businesses.

Recent policies to rectify and regulate internet platforms are aimed at irregularities and illegal behaviour, and are "absolutely" not aimed at private companies or foreign companies, stressed Han.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
china
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 3820 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 6059 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1365 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.90
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.43
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.54
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,803.27
+0.6%
Silver
23.75
+0.8%
Palladium
2,435.50
+1.7%
Platinum
994.94
+1.4%
Brent Crude
71.07
-1.6%
Top 40
60,855
0.0%
All Share
67,069
0.0%
Resource 10
66,403
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,476
0.0%
Financial 15
14,250
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo