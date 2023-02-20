China's top diplomat urges end to hostilities ahead of Moscow visit

China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who is due to visit Russia this week on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, called on Monday for negotiations and peace for the sake of the world and Europe in particular.

"We would like a political solution to provide a peaceful and sustainable framework to Europe," Wang said in Hungary ahead of a visit to Moscow.

China regards Russia as an ally, counter-balancing US global power, and has so far refrained from condemning the 24 February invasion of Ukraine while repeatedly urging peace.

In a Facebook video during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Wang said the world was afflicted by disorder and wars.

Wang told Szijjarto in a Facebook video during their meeting:

Let me echo what we have just heard (from you) and jointly declare to the world that China and Hungary gladly work together with other peace-loving countries to bring the current hostilities to a halt as soon as possible.

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has worked to build closer business ties with China, hosted Wang at a private dinner on Sunday, news agency MTI reported.

Wang reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to closer economic ties, including via China's vast Belt and Road Initiative.

China's CATL plans to build a 7.3 billion euro ($7.8 billion) battery plant in Hungary, Europe's largest so far, as the world's biggest electric vehicle battery maker gears up to meet growing demand from global automakers.



