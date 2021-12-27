26m ago

add bookmark

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Xi'an in China will impose a strict lockdown.
  • There is a flare of Covid-19 in the city.
  • Nearly 30 000 people have been placed in quarantine.

The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months.

China has stuck to a "zero-Covid" strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns as Beijing prepares to welcome thousands of overseas visitors for February's Winter Olympics.

READ | Australia records first Omicron death, authorities stick to reopening plan

But historic Xi'an - where 13 million residents are facing their fifth day of home confinement - is at the centre of a flare-up that has pushed nationwide daily infections to their highest numbers since March 2020.

Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.

The northern city - home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors - recorded 150 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to around 650 since 9 December.

Migrant workers

No vehicles are allowed on the roads unless they are assisting with disease control work, the latest announcement said.

Police and health officials will "strictly inspect" cars, and those who break the rules could face 10 days' detention and a fine of 500 yuan ($78).

Two other cities in Shaanxi province also reported a case linked to Xi'an, as authorities urged migrant workers from the city not to travel home in the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday.

  • The outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta variant has caused severe symptoms in four patients including a one-year-old child, the state-run Global Times tabloid reported.
  • Since locking down the city last week, authorities have launched several rounds of mass testing and placed nearly 30 000 people in hotel quarantine.
  • All non-essential businesses have been shuttered, while each household can only send out one person to buy necessities every three days.


The Xi'an government has come under fire for its perceived poor handling of the outbreak, with China's disciplinary body saying last week that 26 local officials had been punished for lapses in virus prevention.

Authorities have strictly limited movement into and out of the city, with footage from state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday showing trucks waiting in line at road checkpoints as workers in hazmat suits checked health codes on drivers' mobile phones.

Since the coronavirus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, China has largely kept the pandemic at bay.

The country has officially recorded only two deaths in over a year.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinacoronavirus
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.82
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.59
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,808.89
-0.1%
Silver
22.70
-0.8%
Palladium
1,947.37
-0.2%
Platinum
960.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
76.14
-0.9%
Top 40
65,023
0.0%
All Share
71,571
0.0%
Resource 10
68,621
0.0%
Industrial 25
92,576
0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo