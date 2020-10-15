37m ago

Chinese city of Qingdao punishes two officials over coronavirus cluster

  • The Chinese city of Qingdao  punished health officials over a coronavirus outbreak.
  • The health commission head was suspended and a hospital director was fired.
  • So far, seven million of its nine million residents have been tested for coronavirus this week.

The Chinese city of Qingdao said on Thursday it had suspended its health commission head and sacked a hospital director following an outbreak of coronavirus infections that ended China's run of about two months without reporting a local case.

READ | China to test entire city in 'five days' after six coronavirus cases

The coastal city has reported 13 recent infections, most of them linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, where infected travellers arriving from overseas had been treated in an isolation area.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

One of the cases involved a dock worker who had earlier tested positive for the virus but only developed symptoms after about 20 days, the city said.

Qingdao announced this week that it would test all of its nine million residents for the virus over a five-day period. More than seven million results had come back as of Thursday morning, with no infections beyond those reported, it said.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

After early missteps, China has taken aggressive measures to curb its spread, including mass testing campaigns when clusters appear, and has managed to nearly stamp out domestic transmission.

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in mainland China is 85 622, with 4 634 deaths.

