1h ago

add bookmark

Chinese hospital warns: 'We have no choice, and we cannot escape' as Covid-19 sweeps through

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Covid-19 is sweeping through Chinese cities.
  • Free anti-fever drugs are being distributed.
  • The official death toll is 5 241.

Cities in China began distributing free anti-fever drugs to the public, as Covid-19 sweeps through the world's most populous country largely unchecked for the first time after an abrupt shift in the country's containment policies.

After widespread protests and a relentless rise in cases, China this month began dismantling its "zero-Covid" regime.

Still, the country's official death toll since the pandemic began in early 2020 is 5 241 - a fraction of what much less populous countries faced.

China reported no new Covid-19 deaths for a second consecutive day for 21 December, even as funeral parlour workers say demand and waiting time for their services has gone up in the past week, pushing fees higher. 

The country confirmed 389 306 cases with symptoms as of Tuesday.

READ | 'Three or four times busier' - China's crematoriums struggle as Covid-19 cases soar

But experts say official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across China following the recent easing of restrictions.

The Shanghai Deji Hospital, posting on its official WeChat account, estimated there were about 5.43 million positives in the city and that half of the 25 million people in China's main commercial hub will get infected by the end of the year.

The hospital said:

This year's Christmas Eve, New Year's Day, and the Lunar New Year are destined to be unsafe.

"In this tragic battle, the entire Greater Shanghai will fall, and we will infect all the staff of the hospital! We will infect the whole family! Our patients will all be infected! We have no choice, and we cannot escape."

Experts say China could face more than a million Covid-19 deaths next year.

The head of the World Health Organisation said it is concerned about the spike in infections and is supporting the government to focus on vaccinating those at the highest risk.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the agency needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care units for a comprehensive assessment.

China's policy U-turn caught a fragile health system unprepared, with hospitals scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for drugs and authorities racing to build special clinics.

State media said local governments were taking steps to address drug shortages, while pharmaceutical companies were working extra-time to boost supplies.

Dongguan, a sprawling city in southern China, said a total of 100 000 ibuprofen tablets had arrived in the city, and will be distributed to 41 state drug stores this week, before being made available for free, the Global Times reported.

In Wuhan, the central city where the virus was first discovered in late 2019, three million ibuprofen tablets have been supplied to medical institutions and retail pharmacies each day since 17 December, the report said.

Authorities in Sanya on the southern Hainan island have lined up 18 pharmacies to distribute free drugs. Pharmacies in Zhoukou are giving as many as 10 free tablets a day to residents who present an ID card.

Shenzhen, China's major tech hub north of Hong Kong, said on Wednesday it was splitting packages of drugs and test kits into smaller batches than originally planned, to sell to more people. The batches will cover three days of supplies for anti-fever drugs, it said.

This picture shows a Covid-19 patient on a stretch
This picture shows a Covid-19 patient on a stretcher in the emergency ward of the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
People wait in a line outside a fever clinic at a
People wait in a line outside a fever clinic at a hospital amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Beijing.

In China, only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting Covid-19 are being classified as Covid-19 fatalities.

Other widely recognised types of potentially fatal Covid-19 complications include blood clots, heart attacks, sepsis and kidney failure, with disease experts outside China saying the move will underestimate the impact of the virus.

Germany said it has sent its first batch of BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to China to be administered initially to German expatriates. Berlin is pushing for other foreign nationals to be allowed to take them.

No details were available on the timing and size of the delivery of the first mRNA vaccines available in China.

China has nine domestically developed Covid-19 vaccines approved for use. None has been updated to target the highly infectious Omicron variant, as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have for boosters in many countries.

Some Chinese experts predict the Covid-19 wave to peak in late January, with life likely to return to normal by late February or early March.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whochinacoronavirus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
47% - 3915 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 177 votes
It makes no difference
50% - 4165 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.13
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.72
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.23
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,818.30
+0.2%
Silver
23.91
-0.2%
Palladium
1,731.50
+2.1%
Platinum
1,007.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
82.20
+2.7%
Top 40
67,888
+0.3%
All Share
74,041
+0.3%
Resource 10
72,725
+0.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,709
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo