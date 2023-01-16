20m ago

add bookmark

Chinese navy holds 'confrontational drills' in South China Sea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Chinese and US Navy vessels both sailed through the South China Sea.
  • Separate drills included simulations of attacks.
  • China claims almost the entirety of the strategic South China Sea.

The Chinese navy has carried out a series of "confrontational drills" in the South China Sea, according to state media, at the same time as a United States aircraft carrier group launched "maritime strike training" in the contested waterway.

The Chinese navy's Shandong aircraft carrier group conducted "realistic combat-oriented confrontational exercises" in the South China Sea, the Communist Party-owned Global Times news website reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

During the drills, which simulated hostile aircraft attacks, J-15 fighter jets took off from the Shandong and carried out interception training, the Global Times said. 

The carrier group also practised attack and defence on the surface, in the air and underwater, it added.

READ | China says it drove away US cruiser near Spratly Islands

The report came as the US navy said its Nimitz carrier strike group was also carrying out exercises in the South China Sea as part of its "routine operations in the Indo-Pacific".

Beijing claims almost the entirety of the strategic South China Sea and has established military outposts on artificial islands it has built there.

Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines also have claims to the resource-rich waters.

Washington calls Beijing's claims to the waterway "unlawful" and regularly sends warships through the area in what it calls "freedom of navigation" exercises.

In a statement on Friday, the US navy said the Nimitz carrier strike group - comprised of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, a guided-missile cruiser and three guided-missile destroyers - conducted "maritime strike training" as well as "anti-submarine operations" in the South China Sea.

The carrier strike group also carried out "integrated multi-domain and joint training between surface and air elements, and flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft", the navy said.

A US defence official meanwhile told the CNN broadcaster that two Chinese ships tailed the Nimitz aircraft carrier group.

Chinese defence experts cited by Global Times said the US aircraft carrier's activities in the South China Sea "have limited military significance and will only stir up tension in the region".

The Chinese military will monitor "potentially provocative moves on China's doorstep and the foreign forces would serve as practice partners that contribute to the PLA's combat readiness", the tabloid cited analysts as saying.

In December, the US military said a Chinese J-11 fighter jet intercepted one of its surveillance planes over the South China Sea, flying within six metres of the RC-135 aircraft and performing an "unsafe" manoeuvre. 

The Chinese defence ministry dismissed the US claims as "slander" and "hype", saying it was the American pilot that had engaged in "dangerous" flying.

And in November, the Chinese navy said it drove away a US naval ship that "illegally intruded" into waters near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

The encounter came days after US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Philippines and called for freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and pledged to launch an international campaign against "irresponsible behaviour" in the disputed waterway.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uschinasecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
20% - 811 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 3164 votes
Public service credentials
3% - 144 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

7h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

7h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.07
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.83
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
18.48
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,916.43
-0.4%
Silver
24.15
-0.5%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.28
+1.5%
Top 40
73,467
+0.4%
All Share
79,578
+0.3%
Resource 10
78,618
0.0%
Industrial 25
100,213
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,233
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo