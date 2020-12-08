25m ago

add bookmark

Christchurch mosques attack could only have been prevented 'by chance': inquiry

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • New Zealand security services did not focus enough on the threat from right-wing terror in the run-up to last year's Christchurch mosques attack.
  • The inquiry reported that they could have only have prevented the murders "by chance".
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed the review and vowed to look at all 44 recommendations.

New Zealand security services did not focus enough on the threat from right-wing terror in the run-up to last year's Christchurch mosques attack, but could have only have prevented the murders "by chance", an inquiry reported Tuesday.

The royal commission - the most powerful judicial probe available under New Zealand law - called for sweeping changes to counter-terrorism operations in response to the white supremacist attack in which 51 Muslim worshippers died.

The 800-page report said spy agencies had placed an "inappropriate" focus on Islamist extremism before the attack and did not sufficiently explore the right-wing terror threat.

But it stopped short of saying authorities could have prevented the massacre, finding that the "fragmentary" information available about lone-wolf shooter Brenton Tarrant prior to the killings was not enough to mark him as a threat.

"There was no plausible way he could have been detected except by chance," said the report on the March 2019 attack, in which Tarrant targeted men, women and children who had gathered for Friday prayers in the South Island city.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed the review and vowed to look at all 44 recommendations.

She said another major criticism in the report - lax firearms law enforcement that allowed Tarrant to amass an arsenal of military-style semi-automatic weapons - had already been addressed by her government.

"The commission made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack, but these were both failings nonetheless and for that I apologise," she said.

Tarrant, 30, became the first person in New Zealand to be jailed for life without the prospect of parole in August after pleading guilty to terrorism, 51 counts of murder and 40 of attempted murder.

The commission into New Zealand's worst modern-day massacre was originally due to report in December last year but was delayed first by the sheer volume of responses and then by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headed by Supreme Court judge William Young and former diplomat Jacqui Caine, it interviewed more than 400 people and received 1 100 submissions.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new zealand
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 472 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 806 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2198 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo