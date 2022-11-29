44m ago

add bookmark

Christians now a minority in England and Wales

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Christian population is down 13.1 percentage points from 2011.
The Christian population is down 13.1 percentage points from 2011.
Stephen Morton, Getty Images
  • Fewer than half of people in England and Wales identify as Christian, according to census data released on Tuesday.
  • Findings showed a rapid growth among the Muslim population.
  • About 27.5 million people, or 46.2 percent in England and Wales, described themselves as Christian, down 13.1 percentage points from 2011.

Fewer than half of people in England and Wales identify as Christian, according to census data released on Tuesday, underlining a landmark shift towards secularism in multicultural Britain.

The findings from the 10-yearly census, carried out in 2021, came just over a month after Rishi Sunak became Britain's first Hindu prime minister.

They showed rapid growth among the Muslim population. However, "no religion" was the second most common response after "Christian", the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said it was no "great surprise" that the Christian proportion was declining over time.

But he said that, facing a cost-of-living crisis and war in Europe, people still needed spiritual sustenance.

"We will be there for them, in many cases, providing food and warmth. And at Christmas, millions of people will still come to our services," said the Anglican Church's second-ranking cleric.

But the group Humanists UK, which campaigns for the rights of non-religious people, said the government should take on board policy implications.

Those included government backing for religious schools and for the established Church of England, its chief executive Andrew Copson said.

"Iran is the only other state in the world that has clerics voting in its legislature. And no other country in the world requires compulsory Christian worship in (non-religious) schools as standard," he said.

"This census result should be a wake-up call which prompts fresh reconsiderations of the role of religion in society."

'That's just Britain' 

About 27.5 million people, or 46.2 percent in England and Wales, described themselves as Christian, down 13.1 percentage points from 2011.

"No religion" rose by 12 points to 37.2 percent or 22.2 million, while Muslims stood at 3.9 million or 6.5 percent of the population, up from 4.9 percent before.

The next most common responses were Hindu (1.0 million) and Sikh (524,000), while Buddhists overtook Jewish people (273,000 and 271,000 respectively).

Sunak's spokesperson told reporters in response to the census:

Obviously the UK is a diverse country and that is to be welcomed, and that includes diversity of religion as well.

Sunak won the race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party on October 24, the same day that Hindus marked Diwali, the festival of lights.

The next day, the new premier's first formal event in 10 Downing Street was a Diwali reception.

On Tuesday, Sunak was hosting a Downing Street reception marking the Advent build-up to Christmas with "guests invited from across the Christian community", the spokesperson said.

The former finance minister's grandparents hailed from Punjab in northern India and emigrated to Britain from eastern Africa in the 1960s.

"As chancellor I was able to light my Diwali diyas (lamps) on the steps of Downing Street," Sunak told The Times newspaper this month.

It said something wonderful about our country that that was possible, but also that it wasn't a big deal.


"It was in a sense 'Gosh, this is great' but also that's just Britain," he added, reflecting on his ascent to the political peak.

African evangelicals 

The ONS has been releasing key sections from last year's census piecemeal. The latest dealt with religion and ethnic identity.

Data for Scotland and Northern Ireland are released separately.

It found the number of people in England and Wales identifying their ethnic group as white had fallen by around 500,000 since 2011, from 86.0 percent to 81.7 percent.

The second most common ethnic group was "Asian" broadly, at 9.3 percent, up from 7.5 percent a decade ago.

Within that group, most respondents identified their family heritage as Indian, followed by Pakistani, "other Asian", Bangladeshi and Chinese.

The next largest ethnic group was the fast-growing African population, followed by Caribbean.

African evangelical churches have proliferated in London and elsewhere, providing some succour to the Christian share.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukreligion
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
32% - 3514 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1580 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 5788 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.00
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.39
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.60
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,750.35
+0.5%
Silver
21.27
+1.6%
Palladium
1,849.20
+0.0%
Platinum
1,002.00
+0.9%
Brent Crude
83.19
-0.5%
Top 40
66,816
-0.3%
All Share
73,128
-0.3%
Resource 10
71,369
+0.8%
Industrial 25
88,068
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,117
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

13h ago

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo