1h ago

add bookmark

Christopher Columbus statue removed in San Francisco

The statue of Christopher Columbus at Columbus Circle in New York City.
The statue of Christopher Columbus at Columbus Circle in New York City.
Angela Weiss
  • A statue of Christopher Columbus has been taken down in San Francisco
  • City officials said the explore's actions did not deserve to be respected
  • It was removed under the direction of San Francisco's mayor, and placed in storage

Los Angeles - A statue of Christopher Columbus was taken down in San Francisco on Thursday because the explorer's actions "do not deserve to be venerated," city officials said.

The move comes shortly after California officials announced a different statue of Columbus would be removed from state capital Sacramento, and follows a wave of orders involving historical monuments as Americans grapple with the legacy of racism.

"It was removed because it doesn't align with San Francisco's values or our commitment to racial justice," arts commission official Rachelle Axel told AFP.

The statue was removed early on Thursday under direction of San Francisco's mayor, and placed in storage.

It had been vandalized three times in the last week. A protest had been planned for Friday to bring down the 2-ton statue, presenting a health risk for citizens, Axel added.

"At this important time in our country, we are all examining the ways in which institutional and structural racism permeate our society. Public art is no exception," said the San Francisco Arts Commission in a statement.

"In cities across the US, many historic monuments are being taken down because the actions and ideas symbolized do not deserve to be venerated. Representation matters."

The May 25 killing of George Floyd, an African American, by a white police officer in Minneapolis ignited mass protests for racial justice and triggered a national soul-searching of the United States' colonial and pro-slavery past.

The 1492 arrival of Columbus in the "New World" has long been celebrated in the United States, but the Italian explorer's legacy has more recently been revisited over the brutal treatment of native Americans by European colonizers.

On Tuesday, California officials released a statement calling Columbus "a deeply polarizing historical figure given the deadly impact his arrival in this hemisphere had on indigenous populations."

Announcing the removal of the Sacramento statue, the statement said its presence in the capitol building since 1883 "is completely out of place today."

Related Links
Rhodes will go - Oxford college backs statue removal
WATCH | Man shot at US colonial statue protest
De Gaulle statue vandalised in northern France
Read more on:
christopher columbusus
Lottery
1 person bags R245k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 311 votes
No
66% - 2534 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 1010 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.30)
Gold
1722.30
(-0.26)
Silver
17.37
(-0.41)
Platinum
807.00
(-1.10)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1898.00
(-0.20)
All Share
53941.22
(-0.16)
Top 40
49589.11
(-0.15)
Financial 15
10491.52
(-2.57)
Industrial 25
75291.07
(+0.85)
Resource 10
48978.24
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo