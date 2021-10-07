1h ago

City of London backtracks over removal of two slavery-linked statues

A statue of Sir John Cass in London.
A statue of Sir John Cass in London.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

The authority that runs London's financial district said Thursday it will retain two statues of colonial-era figures linked to slavery that it had previously planned to remove.

The City of London Corporation said it had decided to keep the statues of the 17th- and 18th-century figures but would contextualise them with information about the two men's links to slavery following a fresh vote on their status.

William Beckford
Guild Hall Monument to William Beckford, 1886.
Getty Images The Print Collector/Getty Images

"We've carefully considered this matter, taking into account strong feelings on both sides of the argument, and made what we think is a sensible, proportionate response to a sensitive issue," said City of London Corporation Statues Working Group chairman Doug Barrow.

He added that the organisation "can't be blind to the fact the history of the City is inextricably linked to slavery", calling the practice "a stain on our past".

The statues of William Beckford, a former London mayor and plantation owner and John Cass, an MP who played a central role in the transatlantic slave trade, had been selected for removal following a public consultation.

The City of London launched the review of statues connected to slavery last year in the wake of protests that swept Britain and Europe following the death in US police custody of an unarmed black man, George Floyd.

The demonstrations, which led to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in the southwestern English city of Bristol, sparked nationwide calls to remove monuments linked to Britain's colonial past.


