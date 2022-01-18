1h ago

add bookmark

Claim that UK PM Johnson lied about lockdown party is nonsense, deputy says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab says the suggestion that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied about his knowledge of the lockdown party is nonsense. 
  • Johnson has since apologised to Parliament for attending a lockdown gathering in Downing Street in May, 2020, adding that he thought it was a work event.
  • The prime minister, his team and other officials are currently under investigation for several allegations of breaching lockdown protocol.

A claim by a former senior adviser to Boris Johnson that the British prime minister lied to Parliament about not knowing about a lockdown party in Downing Street is nonsense, his deputy said on Tuesday.

Asked if the prime minister's premiership was over if it could be proved that he had lied to Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said: "Look, the suggestion that he's lied is nonsense.

"He's made it very clear to the House of Commons, took questions on this, that he thought it was a work event," he told Times Radio.

Johnson last week apologised to Parliament for attending a "bring your own booze" gathering in the garden of Downing Street on May 20, 2020, but said he had thought it was a work event.

Dominic Cummings, an architect of Britain's departure from the European Union and a former senior adviser to Johnson who left government under acrimonious terms in November 2020, said that Johnson had agreed that the drinks party should go ahead.

"Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened," he said on his blog.

Asked if Johnson should resign if he had lied, Raab said he would not speculate about hypotheticals.

Johnson's apology came after ITV News published an email invitation from Johnson's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to a May 20, 2020 event, asking attendees to "bring your own booze".

Cummings said that after Reynolds was told to cancel the invite by at least two people, Reynolds checked with Johnson if it should go ahead.

"The PM agreed it should," Cummings said in his blog.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating about a dozen allegations of rule-breaking by Johnson, his team and officials at his 10 Downing Street official residence. Senior ministers have said people needed to wait for the conclusion of her inquiry.

However, the scandals have seen Johnson's personal ratings plummet and support for his Conservative Party has sunk in opinion polls. A growing number of Conservative lawmakers have said he should now resign.

"I will be calling for action against anyone who has been found to have broken the rules," junior health minister Maria Caulfield said on her website.

"It is clear that there was a culture inside Number 10 where even if rules were not technically broken, the spirit of the rules were, and this is completely unacceptable."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris john­sonukcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.42
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.95
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,816.24
-0.2%
Silver
23.00
-0.1%
Palladium
1,900.50
+1.2%
Platinum
977.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
86.48
+0.5%
Top 40
68,278
-0.9%
All Share
74,940
-0.9%
Resource 10
74,462
-0.3%
Industrial 25
94,335
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,321
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo