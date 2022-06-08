Clashes between rival miners leave 14 dead in Peru

Clashes between legal and illegal small-scale miners in a remote southern region of Peru left 14 dead, police said on Wednesday.

The violence broke out at the end of last week at a gold deposit in the Andean region of Arequipa, some 620 miles (1 000 kilometers) southeast of Lima, a local police official told AFP by telephone.

The region's remoteness meant it took several days for authorities to find out about the clashes and gain access to the site.

Local press reports said the two rival groups were fighting over access to a gold deposit in a place called Huanaquita in the district of Atico.

Such clashes are frequent in Peru, particularly in remote regions with almost no state presence.





