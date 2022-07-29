1h ago

add bookmark

Climate change made Britain’s heatwave at least 10 times more likely, scientists say

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Women holding umbrella to protect from the Sun, wait at the bus stop as heatwave hits London, United Kingdom on July 18, 2022. The UK Meteorological Service (Met Office) issued an extreme temperature warning that temperatures could reach 40 degrees Celsius, posing a serious risk on health. The "red" alert for extreme temperatures that affect adversely travel, health services and education will last until July 19th. (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Women holding umbrella to protect from the Sun, wait at the bus stop as heatwave hits London, United Kingdom on July 18, 2022. The UK Meteorological Service (Met Office) issued an extreme temperature warning that temperatures could reach 40 degrees Celsius, posing a serious risk on health. The "red" alert for extreme temperatures that affect adversely travel, health services and education will last until July 19th. (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • Scientists say the heatwave that hit Britain last week was likely worsened by climate change. 
  • Temperatures climbed above 40°C at Heathrow Airport in London and records were broken at 46 local monitoring stations across the country.
  • Climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and more severe.

The heatwave which scorched Britain last week was made at least 10 times more likely because of climate change, scientists reported on Thursday.

On July 19, temperatures climbed above 40°C (104 Fahrenheit) at Heathrow Airport and records were broken at 46 local monitoring stations across the country. Emergency calls for ambulances surged and a series of grass fires broke out around London.

Without human-caused climate change, which has warmed the world 1.2°C above pre-industrial temperatures, such an event would have been extremely unlikely, scientists said.

READ | Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave

"We are living in a world where temperatures are rising very fast," said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London. "In 1.3°C or 1.4°C, this type of event will already be much less rare."

Climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and more severe, according to the World Weather Attribution (WWA), an international research collaboration that teases out the role of climate change in extreme events.

To determine how climate change influenced the odds of this specific heatwave in Britain, 21 WWA climate scientists, including Otto, performed a rapid analysis of the event using weather data and computer simulations to compare today's climate with the past.

Before the industrial revolution and rise of planet-warming emissions, they found the heatwave would have been far less likely to occur and would have been 4°C cooler.

However, the scientists added their estimates were conservative, as extreme temperatures in western Europe have risen more than their climate models simulate.

Otto said: 

The climate models have a systematic bias in that they underestimate the trend in extreme temperatures in summers in western Europe because of climate change.

In May, the WWA pinned down that the South Asia heatwave of March and April this year had been made 30 times more likely due to climate change, while last year's heatwave in the Pacific Northwest would have been "virtually impossible" without it.

Scientists were unable to provide such a definitive statement for Britain's heatwave.

Still, climate scientists expressed alarm at how quickly past warnings are coming to fruition.

"Two years ago, scientists at the UK Met Office found the chance of seeing 40 degrees in the UK was now 1 in 100 in any given year, up from 1 in 1000 in the natural climate," said Fraser Lott, a climate scientist at the UK Met Office Hadley Centre in a statement.

"It's been sobering to see such an event happen so soon after that study."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
britainheatwaveenvironmentclimate change
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3384 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 9471 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3446 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

9h ago

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.59
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.09
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.86
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,755.95
-0.0%
Silver
20.06
+0.2%
Palladium
2,107.50
+1.2%
Platinum
891.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.14
+0.5%
Top 40
62,376
+0.3%
All Share
68,821
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,911
+2.4%
Industrial 25
84,032
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,249
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

2h ago

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools

6h ago

PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools
PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender...

4h ago

PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender based violence
'We are so rich with love': Tears of joy as DUT student, mom recall arduous...

6h ago

'We are so rich with love': Tears of joy as DUT student, mom recall arduous journey to graduation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo