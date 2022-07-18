50m ago

add bookmark

Climate change's fingerprints on ever hotter heatwaves

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Women holding umbrella to protect from the Sun, wait at the bus stop as heatwave hits London, United Kingdom on July 18, 2022. The UK Meteorological Service (Met Office) issued an extreme temperature warning that temperatures could reach 40 degrees Celsius, posing a serious risk on health. The "red" alert for extreme temperatures that affect adversely travel, health services and education will last until July 19th. (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Women holding umbrella to protect from the Sun, wait at the bus stop as heatwave hits London, United Kingdom on July 18, 2022. The UK Meteorological Service (Met Office) issued an extreme temperature warning that temperatures could reach 40 degrees Celsius, posing a serious risk on health. The "red" alert for extreme temperatures that affect adversely travel, health services and education will last until July 19th. (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • Climatologists says heatwaves will be more frequent and more intense.
  • Temperatures reached have reached a sweltering 45.7C in Spain in recent days
  • A climatologist at Meteo-France, said that climate change was already influencing the frequency and severity of heatwaves.

Hotter, longer, more frequent. Heatwaves such as the one currently roasting much of Europe, or the record-shattering hot spell endured by India and Pakistan in March, are an unmistakable sign of climate change, experts said Monday.

- Humans to blame -

"Every heatwave that we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of human induced climate change," said Friederike Otto, senior lecturer at Imperial College London's Grantham Institute for Climate Change.

"It's pure physics, we know how greenhouse gas molecules behave, we know there are more in the atmosphere, the atmosphere is getting warmer and that means we are expecting to see more frequent heatwaves and hotter heatwaves."

In recent years, advances in the discipline known as attribution science have allowed climatologists to calculate how much global heating contributes to individual extreme weather events.

The India-Pakistan heatwave, for example, was calculated to have been 30 times more likely with the more than 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming that human activity has caused since the mid-nineteenth century.

The heatwave that shattered records in North America in June 2021, leaving hundreds dead as temperatures soared to 50C in places, would have been virtually impossible without global heating.

And the last major European heatwave, in 2019, was made 3C hotter by climate change.

"The increase in the frequency, duration, and intensity of these events over recent decades is clearly linked to the observed warming of the planet and can be attributed to human activity," the World Meteorological Organisation said in a Monday statement.

- Worse to come -

However unbearable temperatures get this week, scientists are unanimous: there is worse to come.

At 1.5C of warming - the most ambitious Paris climate agreement goal - UN climate scientists calculate that heatwaves will be more than four times more likely than the pre-industrial baseline.

At 2C or warming, that figure reaches 5.6 times more likely, and at 4C heatwaves will be nearly 10 times more likely to occur.

Despite three decades of UN-led negotiations, countries' climate plans currently put Earth on course to warm a "catastrophic" 2.7C, according to the UN.

Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at Meteo-France, said that climate change was already influencing the frequency and severity of heatwaves.

"We're on the way to hotter and hotter summers, where 35C becomes the norm and 40C will be reached regularly," he said.

- Danger of death -

The heatwaves of the future depend largely on how rapidly the global economy can decarbonise.

The UN's climate science panel has calculated that 14 percent of humanity will be hit with dangerous heat every five years on average with 1.5C of warming, compared with 37 percent at 2C.

"In all of places in the world where we have data there is an increase in mortality risk when we are exposed to high temperatures," said Eunice Lo, a climate scientist at the University of Bristol's Cabot Institute for the Environment.

It's not only the most vulnerable people who are at risk of health impacts frim heat, it's even the fit and healthy people who will be at risk."

There is a real risk in future of so-called "wet bulb" temperatures - where heat combines with humidity to create conditions where the human body cannot cool itself via perspiration - breaching lethal levels in many parts of the world.

As well as the imminent threat to human health, heatwaves compound drought and make larger areas vulnerable to wild fires, such as those now raging across parts of France, Portugal, Spain, Greece and Morocco.

They also menace the food supply.

India, the world's second-largest wheat producer, chose to ban grain exports after the heatwave impacted harvests, worsening a shortage in some countries prompted by Russia's invasion of key exporter Ukraine.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
europegreen
Lottery
Super Saturday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 1771 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
60% - 5407 votes
SA was never ready
20% - 1807 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.07
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,712.11
+0.3%
Silver
18.91
+1.1%
Palladium
1,862.50
+1.5%
Platinum
872.00
+2.3%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
60,761
+3.2%
All Share
67,016
+3.0%
Resource 10
60,081
+4.6%
Industrial 25
83,325
+3.0%
Financial 15
14,905
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo