Close to 1 000 migrant children separated by Trump yet to be reunited with parents

Donald Trump.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Nearly 1 000 migrant children separated at the US-Mexico border by the administration of former President Donald Trump have yet to be reunited with their parents despite a two-year effort by President Joe Biden.
The US Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday of the 998 children still separated, 148 were in the process of reunification.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.