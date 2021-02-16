1h ago

add bookmark

Cold snap leaves one dead, over 4 million without power in Texas

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • At least one person was dead and more than 4 million were without power in Texas.
  • The cause of the death of the person was suspected to be exposure to "extreme low temperatures".
  • President Joe Biden declared an emergency on Monday, unlocking federal assistance to Texas.

At least one person was dead and more than 4 million were without power in Texas after a rare deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts because of higher power demand.

The cause of the death of the person was suspected to be exposure to "extreme low temperatures", Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter.

The PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages, said 4 113 701 Texas customers were experiencing outages at 02:05 (07:05 GMT) on Tuesday.

The cold snap sweeping Texas reached the northern part of neighboring Mexico as well, where authorities said 4.7 million users lost power early on Monday. Around midday, service had been restored to almost 2.6 million of them. 

President Joe Biden declared an emergency on Monday, unlocking federal assistance to Texas, where temperatures ranged from minus 2 to minus 22 Celsius.

austin winter freezing
East Austin residents push a car out of the snow on 15 February, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas, causing traffic delays and power outages, and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation.

"The Texas power grid has not been compromised. The ability of some companies that generate the power has been frozen," Governor Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter.

"They are working to get generation back on line."

Abbott also deployed the National Guard statewide to assist in the restoration of electricity.

Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport said it would remain closed until at least 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, while the city's Hobby Airport ceased operations until at least noon on Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

The freeze also took a toll on the state's energy industry, by far the country's largest crude producer, shutting oil refineries and forcing restrictions from natural gas pipeline operators.

Apart from Texas, much of the United States was in the grip of bone-chilling weather over the three-day Presidents Day holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said an Arctic air mass had spread southward, well beyond areas accustomed to freezing weather, with winter storm warnings posted for most of the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma and Missouri.

In Louisiana, where freezing temperatures also prompted power outages and road closures, some parishes imposed curfews to keep residents off the road. Another 110 000 homes and businesses were without power on Monday night.

Record demand

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) sought to cut power use in response to a winter record of 69 150 megawatts on Sunday evening, more than 3 200 MW higher than the previous winter peak in January 2018.

About 10 500 MW of customer load was shed at the highest point, enough power to serve approximately 2 million homes, it said, adding that extreme weather caused many generating units across fuel types to trip offline and become unavailable.

"Controlled outages will continue through today and into early tomorrow, possibly all of tomorrow," Dan Woodfin, director of systems operations at ERCOT, told a briefing.

The storms knocked out nearly half the state's wind power generation capacity on Sunday. Wind generation ranks as the second-largest source of electricity in Texas, accounting for 23% of state power supplies, ERCOT estimates.

Of the 25 000-plus MW of wind power capacity normally available in Texas, 12 000 MW were out of service on Sunday morning, an ERCOT spokesperson said.

An emergency notice issued by the regulator urged customers to limit power usage and prevent an uncontrolled system-wide outage.

The spot price of electricity on the Texas power grid spiked more than 10 000% on Monday.

Due to the extreme cold across the region where it operates, Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool said it had directed member utilities to implement rolling blackouts.

"In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and it marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service," Executive Vice President Lanny Nickell said in a statement.

The NWS said the Arctic blast will not subside until later this week. There is another storm on the way on Wednesday, expected to bring more snow, ice and sleet from the Texas panhandle through Kentucky and up through Washington DC to New York City, New Jersey and Boston.

"It's not really going to warm up until at least Friday," said David Roth, of the NWS Weather Prediction Centre. "We're not getting a break."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usweather
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 851 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 1047 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5295 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.44
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.13
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
17.57
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.14)
Gold
1822.96
(+0.25)
Silver
27.69
(+0.52)
Platinum
1305.00
(-0.02)
Brent Crude
62.56
(+0.46)
Palladium
2393.00
(+0.20)
All Share
67340.88
(+0.32)
Top 40
61872.21
(+0.32)
Financial 15
12839.15
(+0.75)
Industrial 25
89146.72
(-0.59)
Resource 10
66402.43
(+1.43)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo