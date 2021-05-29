1h ago

Colombia anti-govt protest clashes kill at least 10 in Cali

  • At least 10 people have been killed during anti-government protests in Colombia.
  • The protests have prompted President Ivan Duque to deploy military troops to Cali.
  • The protests began in April over a proposed tax increase.

At least 10 people in the city of Cali were killed in a day of anti-government protests, authorities said Saturday, as Colombia enters its second month of demonstrations that have met violent repression.

President Ivan Duque announced Friday he was deploying military troops to Cali while the nation marked a full month of Colombia-wide rallies that have morphed into a broad anti-establishment mobilisation.

"Ten people" are dead, "this is the toll we have this morning" in events linked to Friday's demonstrations, Cali's security secretary Carlos Rojas told Caracol radio. Police said eight of the 10 were shot dead.

He spoke after reports of violent street clashes. In one case, a representative from the Cali prosecutor's office said an off-duty investigator had shot at a crowd, killing a civilian, before being lynched by protesters.

Protesters clash with the Mobile Anti-Disturbances
Protesters clash with the Mobile Anti-Disturbances Squadron (ESMAD) at the Portal de las Americas station, rename as "Portal Resistance" during a national strike in Bogota, Colombia, on May 29, 2021. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Video footage showed a man lying in a pool of blood and another nearby wielding a gun; that man was then attacked by a group of people.

"In the south of the city we had a real scene of confrontation and almost an urban war where many people not only lost their lives, but we also had a significant number of injuries," said Rojas.

After chairing a security meeting in the city, Duque announced Friday "the maximum deployment of military assistance to the national police" would begin immediately.

- Militarised response -

Human Rights Watch, which has previously put the death toll higher than the official one, said the situation in the city of 2.2 million was "very serious."

Jose Miguel Vivanco, the rights group's executive director for the Americas, urged Duque to take "urgent measures to de-escalate, including a specific order prohibiting agents of the state from using firearms."

Analysts have blamed the government's militarised history for its response to the protests.

For more than 50 years, Colombia's war against leftist FARC guerrillas eclipsed all other government priorities, with the state emerging from the conflict militarily strong but weak on social redress.

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - MAY 28: A member of ESMA throws
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - MAY 28: A member of ESMA throws a tear gas grenade by hand at the protesters on May 28, 2021 in Bogota, Colombia. Protests against Ivan Duques administration have not stopped since erupting on April 28 against a tax reform bill which was later withdrawn. Demands turned their focus into a widespread expression of anger over poverty, inequality, pandemic mismanagement and police brutality. National government and the strike committee continue to negotiate to find a solution to the crisis. (Photo by Ovidio Gonzalez/Getty Images)

In 2019, the year after Duque took power, students took to the streets demanding free and more accessible public education, better jobs and a supportive government.

The coronavirus outbreak put an end to that without Duque having to make major concessions.

But on 28 April, fury at a proposed tax increase on the middle classes led people onto the streets again.

Though the proposal was quickly withdrawn, it had triggered a broad anti-government mobilisation by people who felt they were left to fend for themselves in the health crisis, and who were further angered by the heavy-handed response of the security forces.

Mostly peaceful protests by day have often turned into riots at night and running battles with the armed forces.

Protesters have kept barricades burning countrywide and blocked dozens of key roads, causing shortages of many products.

Meanwhile, Colombia continues to see record numbers of coronavirus infections, and hospitals are approaching collapse.

