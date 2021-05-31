7m ago

add bookmark

Colombia: One month of bloody protests - how and why it unfolded

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A member of ESMA throws a tear gas grenade by hand at the protesters on May 28, 2021 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Ovidio Gonzalez/Getty Images)
A member of ESMA throws a tear gas grenade by hand at the protesters on May 28, 2021 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Ovidio Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Colombia has been rocked by a month of bloody street protests in which dozens have died. Anger at a proposal to raise taxes on the middle class has morphed into a major anti-government movement.

A timeline:

Thousands protest 

Tens of thousands of people marched on 28 April against a tax reform they say will leave them poorer as the country battles its deadliest phase of the pandemic.

Right-wing president Ivan Duque's government wants to tax those earning more than $656 a month, lowering the threshold from $1 000 to broaden the tax base.

Two days later, troops are sent out to patrol the streets of Cali, Colombia's third-biggest city and the epicenter of the unrest.

President axes plan 

Duque gives in to pressure from the streets and says he will scrap his plans to lower the tax threshold and increase value-added tax on goods and services.

But tens of thousands of Colombians take to the streets for a fourth straight day.

Duque says he will use "military assistance" to combat "those who through violence, vandalism and terrorism seek to intimidate society."

19 dead in five days 

On 3 May, the country's ombudsman says that in five days of protests, at least 18 civilians and one police officer have died while 846 people were injured.

Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla resigns.

Demonstrations continue.

International condemnation 

On 4 May, the United Nations and the European Union condemn what they say is the excessive force used by the security forces.

Protesters blocking roads delay petrol deliveries, and concern rises over oxygen and medical supplies needed to treat people with Covid-19.

As the crisis deepens, the president backs the security forces.

In Bogota, 16 police stations are attacked.

On 5 May, demonstrators rally against the Duque government's policies on health, education and security, in addition to protesting violence by the security forces. Police prevent a group from entering Congress.

Rocky start to talks 

The following day, the government invites protest leaders to talks, but they call for fresh demonstrations.

Foreign Minister Claudia Blum resigns on the 13th.

Two days later, violent protests erupt in Popayan in the southwest of the country after a 17-year-old girl commits suicide in police custody.

Copa withdrawn 

On 20 May, the CONMEBOL federation drops Colombia as co-host of the 2021 Copa America, the continent's largest football competition, citing "reasons relating to the international calendar and logistics of the tournament."

On 23 May, Pope Francis urges "serious dialogue" and defends the right to peaceful protest in Colombia.

Army to Cali 

Duque announces 28 May he is deploying troops in Cali as clashes leave at least 13 people dead.

On 30 May, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet calls for an independent inquiry into the violence.

Talks resume 

The same day, Colombia's government resumes talks with demonstrators as the official toll reaches 59, including two police officers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
columbia
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 8956 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1226 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.74
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.51
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.79
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.63
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,906.52
+0.1%
Silver
28.04
+0.4%
Palladium
2,835.25
+0.3%
Platinum
1,189.57
+0.4%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,783
+0.7%
All Share
67,964
+0.6%
Resource 10
67,666
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,872
-0.2%
Financial 15
13,456
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo