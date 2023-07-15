1m ago

Share

Colombian children who survived five weeks in jungle released from hospital

accreditation
This handout picture released by the Colombian Presidency shows one of the four Indigenous children who were found alive after being lost for 40 days in the Colombian Amazon rainforest following a plane crash resting at a hospital bed in Bogota on June 10, 2023.
This handout picture released by the Colombian Presidency shows one of the four Indigenous children who were found alive after being lost for 40 days in the Colombian Amazon rainforest following a plane crash resting at a hospital bed in Bogota on June 10, 2023.
Prensa presidencial / Colombian Presidency / AFP

Four Colombian Indigenous children who survived a plane crash in the country's Amazon region and lived for more than five weeks in the jungle have been released from hospital after a 34-day stay, the government said on Friday.

The children, aged 1 through 13, survived the May 1 crash that killed their mother and two other adults and were found last month.

The Indigenous children's knowledge of the jungle, as well as the eldest sister's courage, have been credited by officials with saving their lives.

READ | Miracle in the jungle: How four children survived alone for 40 days

"They have recovered size and weight, really they are very well," Astrid Caceres, the director of the country's child welfare institute, told journalists.

"The second phase of caring and protecting them begins."

the remains of the plane after the crash in the fo
The wreckage of the plane was found two weeks after it crashed. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The siblings will remain under the care of the institute because of a "complex family situation," she said, and final custody arrangements for them will be decided in six months.

"We're entering a transitional phase for the protection of the children," Caceres added.

Both the father of the two youngest children and their mother's family have told media they want custody.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
colombiaplane crash
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 3195 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 623 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.70
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
972.55
0.0%
Palladium
1,272.04
0.0%
Gold
1,955.57
0.0%
Silver
24.95
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
72,480
+0.7%
All Share
77,751
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,988
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,007
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,584
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo