36m ago

Share

Colombian president calls on his cabinet to resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro. Photo: Reuters
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro. Photo: Reuters
  •  Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has asked his cabinet ministers to resign ahead of a reshuffle.
  • This follows a series of legislative setbacks that he said represented the disintegration of his ruling coalition.
  • No ministers have offered to resign publicly.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for the resignation of his entire cabinet as the government struggles to get legislation approved by Congress, two ministers told AFP on Wednesday.

Petro, the country's first leftist president, has so far not made his request public, but in a Twitter post on Tuesday, he spoke of a "rethinking of the government."

The cabinet shakeup marks the most serious crisis within Petro's government in his tenure as president.

After nearly nine months in power, Petro has been unable to usher in the profound reforms in labour laws, healthcare, pensions and the judiciary promised during his campaign.

On Tuesday, the Liberal and Conservative parties and the Social Party of National Unity (de la U) distanced themselves from the government, objecting to elements of his far-reaching reform plans.

Petro, for his part, called for an "emergency government... given that Congress was incapable of approving simple, very peaceful articles" on equitable land redistribution.

No ministers have offered to resign publicly.

"The cabinet change does not look good for those who represent the traditional parties or those who have said 'No' to the reforms," tweeted Sergio Guzman, director of the consulting firm Colombia Risk Analysis.

After taking office on 7 August, Petro took a political risk with his leftist base by installing some ministers from centrist and rightist parties, such as Jose Antonio Ocampo, a Liberal Party veteran named to the finance portfolio.

He put a conservative as defence minister and named to the interior and transportation posts politicians with ties to the parties now opposed to his reforms.

While serving as Bogota mayor from 2012 to 2015, Petro oversaw constant shakeups of his team, and political foes and former functionaries described him as difficult to work for in a team.

Two months ago, Petro urged his followers to take to the streets to pressure for congressional approval of the reforms. Speaking from the balcony of the presidential palace, Petro said he would not back down.

Weeks later, on 28 February, Petro replaced three cabinet members, including centrist education minister Alejandro Gaviria, whose criticism of proposed health reforms had leaked to the media.

Also sacked were sports minister Maria Isabel Urrutia and culture minister Patricia Ariza.

In addition to the impasse in Congress, Petro has faced setbacks in his attempts to make peace with all of the country's illegal armed groups.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, engaged in peace negotiations, refused to participate in a bilateral ceasefire proposed by the government on 31 December.

The Gulf Clan, the most significant drug trafficking cartel, was also part of the truce. Still, the president reactivated military operations against the cartel after armed attacks against civilians and the security forces.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
columbia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
38% - 482 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
9% - 109 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
53% - 664 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

8h ago

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

7h ago

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

3h ago

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

13h ago

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.93
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.30
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,091.19
-0.8%
Palladium
1,515.27
-0.0%
Gold
1,995.37
-0.1%
Silver
24.98
-0.2%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.4%
Top 40
72,533
+0.3%
All Share
78,122
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,009
+1.1%
Industrial 25
106,108
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,604
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo