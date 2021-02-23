54m ago

add bookmark

Colorado police had no basis to stop unarmed black man who died in custody - independent probe

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • An independent investigation found that police had no apparent grounds for stopping Elijah McClain.
  • McClain died following the police action.
  • His family has filed a civil rights lawsuit.

A Colorado police officer had no apparent reasonable grounds to suspect a crime was being committed when he approached an unarmed black man walking home from a convenience store, and within seconds escalated a stop that led to the man's death, a report by independent investigators released on Monday said.

READ | Seven police officers in Rochester, New York suspended over black man's death

The City Council in the Denver suburb of Aurora had requested the investigation after the 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain attracted renewed scrutiny amid international demonstrations against racism and police killings of black Americans following the death last May of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Earlier probes by city departments had determined that the officers and paramedics involved in McClain's death had not violated policy and the prosecutor declined to bring charges.

Monday's report resulting from an investigation led by Jonathan Smith, a former head of special litigation for the US Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, concluded that Aurora police "failed to ask basic, critical questions" that would have helped prosecutors determine whether the force used was justified.

Police investigators instead asked questions that appeared designed to elicit comments that would exonerate the officers involved, according to the report.

Civil rights lawsuit

Aurora police and paramedic officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Smith's report was to be discussed at an Aurora City Council meeting on Monday.

Mari Newman, an attorney for McClain's family, said in a statement that the independent report "confirms what we have known all along: Aurora police and medics violated Elijah McClain’s civil rights, and Aurora did everything in its power to sweep his murder under the rug."

McClain's family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

According to the 153-page report by Smith and two colleagues - one a former Arizona chief of police and the other a doctor who directs emergency medical services in Alabama - Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard decided in less than 10 seconds after McClain was stopped as he was walking alone late on 24 August 2019 "to turn what may have been a consensual encounter with Mr McClain into an investigatory stop" without apparent grounds.

McClain went into cardiac arrest after he was subdued by three police officers. Woodyard was the first officer to have responded to a report from a passer-by that McClain had been acting suspiciously.

Police restrained McClain using an oxygen-depriving neck hold. Police called paramedics who administered a dose of ketamine, a sedative.

McClain died days later in hospital.

The independent investigators concluded that paramedics failed to properly examine McClain before injecting the sedative.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
R300k for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1425 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 1103 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1447 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.70
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.61
(+0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.19)
Gold
1809.58
(-0.06)
Silver
27.86
(-1.16)
Platinum
1249.00
(-1.49)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.57)
Palladium
2370.00
(-0.77)
All Share
66414.34
(-1.41)
Top 40
60963.65
(-1.52)
Financial 15
12264.02
(-0.97)
Industrial 25
87275.62
(-1.94)
Resource 10
66842.88
(-1.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo