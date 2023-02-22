Colorado schools placed on lockdown after receiving threats

Several Colorado schools on Wednesday were placed on lockdown after receiving threats, including Boulder High School where police responded to an unconfirmed report of an active shooter, officials said.

After police, ambulances and fire trucks rushed to Boulder High School, attended by about 2 170 students, the local police department said in a tweet that officers on the scene did not find any victims.

The department urged residents and businesses near the school to continue to shelter in place.

Alamosa, another school district in Colorado, said someone called saying an armed individual entered the Ortega Middle School, triggering a lockdown that was lifted soon thereafter. Alamosa is 230 miles south of Boulder.

Brighton High School, about 25 miles east of Boulder, had also been under lockdown, and the Brighton Police Department said in a tweet that its officers have found no credible threat to students or the surrounding community and that lockdown had been lifted.

Authorities made no mention of whether the alleged threats were connected and it was unclear how many were made.

Police in at least two other Colorado communities - Canon and Aspen - were also investigating alleged threats against or near schools on Wednesday morning, a reporter with the Denver Post tweeted.



