53m ago

add bookmark

Columbus statues removed from Chicago parks

Two statues of Christopher Columbus were taken down in Chicago early on Friday, amid a reckoning in the United States about the Italian explorer's controversial role in the history of the Americas.

The statue in the city's Grant Park - cloaked in plastic - came down in the early hours as small groups of onlookers watched.

"It feels great seeing the statue come down," one resident, Brenda Armenta, told AFP.

A second statue of the navigator long hailed as the so-called discoverer of "The New World" came down in Arrigo Park, on the edge of Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

Statues of Columbus and other figures connected to colonialism and slavery have been torn from their plinths in the United States and around the world in the wake of protests sparked by the May killing in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed African American, in Minneapolis.

The office of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement carried by local media that the statues had been "temporarily removed... until further notice" at her direction.

READ | US House approves removing Confederate statues from Capitol

The move "comes in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police, as well as efforts by individuals to independently pull the Grant Park statue down in an extremely dangerous manner," it said.

"This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city's symbols."

The legacy of Columbus, who reached the Americas in 1492, has been revisited with the benefit of hindsight over the brutal treatment of native Americans by European colonizers.

Statues of Columbus have been removed in other cities such as Baltimore, Boston and San Francisco.

But in New York, the state's governor Andrew Cuomo and city mayor Bill de Blasio have ruled out removing one from the circle bearing his name near Central Park.

Cuomo, whose family has Italian roots, says while he understands the negative feelings about Columbus and "some of his acts, which nobody would support," the statue honors the "Italian-American contribution to New York."

Related Links
UK Black Lives Matter sculpture removed
Columbus statue toppled by race protesters in Baltimore - reports
Christopher Columbus statue removed in San Francisco
Read more on:
us
Lottery
One person bags R297k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 5951 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3818 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3436 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

4h ago

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.68
(-0.29)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(-0.69)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.15)
Gold
1902.27
(+1.03)
Silver
22.77
(+1.05)
Platinum
919.00
(+1.38)
Brent Crude
43.60
(-2.00)
Palladium
2213.00
(+3.77)
All Share
55680.22
(-0.70)
Top 40
51276.81
(-0.79)
Financial 15
10287.46
(-0.93)
Industrial 25
73920.31
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55562.79
(+0.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo