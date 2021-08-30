1h ago

add bookmark

Congressional panel to seek phone records related to US Capitol attack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The congressional committee probing the deadly 6 January attack on the US Capitol intends to ask telephone companies to preserve records of people involved in organising the rally that preceded the riot, a source familiar with the investigation said.

This would be the House of Representatives committee's third round of requests after last week ordering federal agencies and social media companies to hand over records related to the violence and the events leading up to it.

The source on Monday confirmed a CNN report that the committee's request is expected to include preservation of phone records of then-President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka, and his sons Eric and Donald Jr.

ALSO READ | Seven US Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

CNN said the list of individuals whose records the committee is asking phone companies to preserve also includes Republican members of Congress who were strong supporters of Trump and his false claims that Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the November 2020 election was tainted by fraud.

The committee declined to comment on its plans.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Biden's victory. Nearly 600 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscapitol hill siege
Lottery
Super Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After apologising for his role in using an offensive nickname for former team-mate Paul Adams during his playing days, should Mark Boucher stay on as coach of the Proteas national side?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. It was a long time ago and he has apologised.
67% - 1840 votes
No. Boucher should stand down as coach. There needs to be accountability.
19% - 513 votes
Undecided. Let's wait for the SJN hearings to be completed.
15% - 404 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.67
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.18
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.70
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,808.15
-0.5%
Silver
23.96
-0.2%
Palladium
2,496.00
+3.1%
Platinum
1,008.10
-0.8%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
60,750
-1.1%
All Share
67,065
-0.9%
Industrial 25
82,030
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,255
-0.4%
Resource 10
67,612
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo