26m ago

add bookmark

'Contaminated' medicine kills at least 10 children in Yemen

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Women hold their children being treated for severe acute at a health clinic on September 18, 2018 in Al Khawkhah, Yemen. (Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)
Women hold their children being treated for severe acute at a health clinic on September 18, 2018 in Al Khawkhah, Yemen. (Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)

Contaminated medication smuggled into war-torn Yemen has killed at least 10 children being treated for leukaemia in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, local authorities said Friday.

"Ten children suffering from leukaemia have died" at the Kuwait Hospital, the Huthi rebels' health ministry said, adding they were among a group of 19 patients aged between three and 15 with the illness.

It said "bacterial contamination" had been detected in the injections administered to the children, adding that the medication had been smuggled into the country.

Another child was in "highly critical condition", it said.

The medication had passed its expiry date, a medical source in Sanaa told AFP, asking not to be identified for security reasons.

The source warned that the casualty toll could rise.

The health sector in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, has been devastated by years of war between the rebels and Yemen's government, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

It has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, many through indirect causes such as hunger and disease.

The Huthis, who blamed the coalition's air and sea blockade of Yemen for the latest tragedy, are often accused of blocking or holding up deliveries of humanitarian aid, on which 80 percent of Yemen's 30-million population depend for their survival.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
yemen
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 1836 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
46% - 5054 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 106 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
36% - 3998 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.33
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.83
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,645.06
-1.3%
Silver
18.25
-3.4%
Palladium
1,997.99
-5.1%
Platinum
899.50
-0.0%
Brent Crude
94.57
+2.2%
Top 40
57,845
-0.2%
All Share
64,271
-0.2%
Resource 10
59,947
-2.0%
Industrial 25
77,994
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,173
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14h ago

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo