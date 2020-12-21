36m ago

add bookmark

Coronavirus: Denmark to exhume millions of mink from mass graves

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A mink looks out from its cage at a farm near Naestved, Denmark.
A mink looks out from its cage at a farm near Naestved, Denmark.
AFP/Getty Images
  • Denmark will exhume millions of mink from mass graves after some carcasses resurfaced following a cull last month.
  • In the wake of the cull, four million of the animals were hastily buried in mass graves at military sites near Holstebro and Karup in Denmark’s west.
  • Local residents raised concerns the carcasses could contaminate drinking water supplies and a bathing lake less than 200 metres from the mass graves.

Denmark will exhume millions of mink from mass graves after some carcasses resurfaced following a cull last month, raising concerns over health risks.

Officials ordered Denmark’s entire herd of approximately 15 million mink – which are farmed for their furs and prized in the high-end fashion industry – be destroyed in early November after a mutated form of the novel coronavirus was found to have been transmitted between the animals and humans.

In the wake of the cull, four million of the animals were hastily buried in mass graves at military sites near Holstebro and Karup in Denmark’s west.

Authorities claimed there was no risk of the graves spreading the novel coronavirus, but local residents raised concerns the carcasses could contaminate drinking water supplies and a bathing lake less than 200 metres from the mass graves.

Those fears were heightened after hundreds of mink carcasses recently resurfaced from the area’s sandy soil, as gasses from the decomposition process pushed them out of the ground.

Amid the crisis, Denmark’s government on Sunday said it had gained support in Parliament to dig up the carcasses buried in the military areas, according to a statement by the food and agriculture ministry.

The exhumation will begin in May next year when the risk of infection has passed. The remains will be trucked to nearby waste incinerators and cremated.

“This way, we avoid the mink being treated as dangerous biological waste, a solution that’s never been used before,” the ministry’s statement said.

The Danish government has previously admitted it had no legal basis for the cull, which also saw healthy animals killed off. The country’s agriculture minister was forced to resign over the fiasco.

Denmark is the world’s top mink fur exporter, with its pelts in high demand due to high breeding standards.

The country’s farms account for about 40 percent of total global production, with most exports going to China and Hong Kong.

About 6 000 people are employed in the industry nationwide. However, the industry is set to be put on hold by a bill that would ban mink husbandry until 2022, which is expected to become law on Monday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
denmarkcoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 8564 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7652 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 3002 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.85
(-0.93)
ZAR/GBP
19.72
(-0.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.06
(-0.49)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.80)
Gold
1879.89
(-0.14)
Silver
26.23
(+1.58)
Platinum
997.00
(-3.01)
Brent Crude
52.22
(0.00)
Palladium
2302.01
(-1.38)
All Share
58508.76
(-2.14)
Top 40
53599.24
(-2.00)
Financial 15
11706.45
(-5.83)
Industrial 25
77496.80
(-0.85)
Resource 10
56267.77
(-1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo