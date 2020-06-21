Coronavirus global wrap | Trump labels coronavirus 'kung flu' and football legend dies

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Spain reopens border

Traffic flows again across Spain's border with France as the last of the strict Spanish restrictions introduced in March are eased.

EU member state citizens and those from the passport-free Schengen zone are now allowed freely into Spain, with no 14-day quarantines required.

Latin America: two million cases



Latin America and the Caribbean surpass two million cases, with Brazil home to more than half of the infections, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The virus is accelerating its spread in the region, with Mexico the second hardest-hit country there, followed by Peru and Chile.

China clamps down



China bans imports from top US poultry producer Tyson Foods and orders a Beijing Pepsi factory to close as authorities clamp down in a bid to contain a new cluster in the capital.

Health officials report 22 new cases in Beijing from the outbreak linked to a wholesale market.

More than 460 000 dead



The pandemic has killed at least 464 423 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Sunday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths at 119 719 followed by Brazil with 49 976, Britain with 42 589, Italy with 34 610 and France with 29 633.

Nigeria doctors end strike



Nigerian doctors in state-run hospitals call off a week-long strike over welfare and inadequate protective equipment as new cases spike in the country.

Iraq football legend dies



Ahmed Radhi, an Iraqi football legend who scored what remains the country's only World Cup finals goal in 1986 in Belgium, dies from complications linked to Covid-19. He was 56.