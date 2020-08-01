1h ago

add bookmark

Coronavirus infected hundreds of children at US summer camp

iStock
  • Hundreds of children contracted the coronavirus at a summer camp in the US state of Georgia last month, infected at least 260 of the 597 attendees.
  • The camp ignored the CDC's advice that all participants in summer camps wear cloth masks - requiring them only for staff.
  • It did however adhere to a state executive order requiring all participants to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken 12 days or less before their arrival.

Hundreds of children contracted the coronavirus at a summer camp in the US state of Georgia last month, health authorities said Friday, adding to a growing body of evidence that minors are both susceptible to infection and vectors of transmission.

The virus infected at least 260 of the 597 attendees, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, adding that the true number was probably higher since test results were only available for 58 percent of the group.

The camp ignored the CDC's advice that all participants in summer camps wear cloth masks - requiring them only for staff.

It did however adhere to a state executive order requiring all participants to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken 12 days or less before their arrival.

Other precautionary measures included physical distancing, frequent disinfection of surfaces, keeping children among the same small group, also known as "cohorting," and staggering the use of communal spaces.

The camp held an orientation for 138 trainees and 120 staff members from June 17 to 20 June - the vast majority of whom were themselves aged 21 and under.

The trainees left but staff remained when the camp officially opened on 21 June and were joined by 363 campers, who ranged in age from six to 19, as well as three more senior staff members.

Camp attendees "engaged in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, including daily vigorous singing and cheering," the report said. They slept in cabins housing up to 26 people.

On 23 June, a teenage staff member left camp after developing chills the previous evening. The staff member was tested for SARS-CoV-2 - the novel coronavirus - on 24 June and got a positive result the same day.

The camp began sending campers home that day and closed the camp on 27 June.

A health investigation started June 25 found that 260 of 344 people for whom test results were available were positive.

Among those, 74 percent had mild symptoms including fever, headache and sore throat while the rest showed no symptoms.

"These findings demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 spread efficiently in a youth-centric overnight setting, resulting in high attack rates among persons in all age groups," wrote the authors of the CDC report.

The attack rate is the total number of new cases divided by the total at-risk population.

The authors added that the findings contribute to a body of evidence "demonstrating that children of all ages are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and, contrary to early reports, might play an important role in transmission."

Related Links
Young children carry higher levels of coronavirus, says study
US health agency urges children return to school
9kg at 10-years-old: Yemen's children starve amid rising fears of famine
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
27% - 283 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
20% - 206 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
38% - 391 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
15% - 161 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

7h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.08
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.93)
Gold
1974.90
(+0.04)
Silver
24.37
(+0.08)
Platinum
904.01
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
43.66
(+0.62)
Palladium
2082.00
(+0.60)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

22m ago

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo