Coronavirus: Latest global developments

South Korea is worried about a possible third wave of the novel coronavirus.



It has been announced that Sudan's former prime minister and top opposition figure Sadiq al-Mahdi succumbed to the virus.



Deadly day for US

The United States registers more than 2 400 deaths in 24 hours as its Thanksgiving holiday begins - the highest daily toll in six months.

Russia

Russia reports record numbers for daily infections and deaths for the second time in less than a week with 25 487 new infections and 524 deaths.

South Korea third wave fear

South Korea has its highest daily number of cases since March with a surge of new infections sparking fears of a major third wave.

'This won't last forever'

US President-elect Joe Biden appeals to "weary" Americans to dig deep in a Thanksgiving address saying "life is going to return to normal... This will not last forever."

Former Sudan PM succumbs

Sudan's former prime minister and top opposition figure Sadiq al-Mahdi, 84, dies from the virus.

WHO urges exercise

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the pandemic is no excuse for not exercising, warning that even before the crisis many were getting too little physical activity.

Thanksgiving match off

One of the three big traditional Thanksgiving Day NFL American football matches is cancelled after an outbreak. The clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will be replayed later.

12 350 new deaths

More than 60.4 million people have been infected by Covid-19, according to an AFP tally from official sources compiled as of 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

More than 12 350 people died in the previous 24 hours, with 635 138 new cases reported worldwide.

The US is the worst-affected country with 262 283 deaths.