30 Jan

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: 

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2 206 873 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 102 002 160 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 61 888 000 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Friday, 15 361 new deaths and 592 397 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 3 614 new deaths, followed by Mexico with 1 434 and United Kingdom with 1 245.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 436 810 deaths from 25 933 227 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 222 666 deaths from 9 118 513 cases, Mexico with 156 579 deaths from 1 841 893 cases, India with 154 147 deaths from 10 733,131 cases, and the United Kingdom with 104 371 deaths from 3 772 813 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 181 fatalities per 100 000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 167, United Kingdom 154, Czech Republic 151 and Italy 145.

Europe overall has 731 716 deaths from 33 147,191 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 591 788 deaths from 18 742 278 infections, and the United States and Canada 456 585 deaths from 26 702 635 cases.

Asia has reported 239 101 deaths from 15 139 780 cases, the Middle East 96 904 deaths from 4 701 780 cases, Africa 89 834 deaths from 3 536 815 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31 681 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

