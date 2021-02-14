10m ago

Covid-19: Latest global developments

SA nurses say they are exhausted under the strain of the pandemic.
These are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- UK clocks 15 million jabs -

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hails a "significant milestone" as 15 million people in Britain have now received their first shot.

- Auckland lockdown -

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the biggest city Auckland into a snap lockdown for the first time in nearly six months.

Three members of an Auckland family tested positive, with authorities concerned as there is no obvious source of transmission.

- Empty slopes in Italy -

Italian officials block winter resorts from opening just a day before skiing was due to be allowed for the first time this season, as new data highlights the spread of new variants.

- EU on fast-track -

The European Union agrees to fast-track approval of vaccines that have been updated to target more contagious variants of the virus, health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

- Serbia ravers caught out -

Hundreds of partygoers were caught flouting anti-virus restrictions at a Belgrade nightclub, the interior ministry says.

Three suspected organisers were held for 48 hours and reportedly could face a fine and up to three years in prison.

- 170 million given shots -

More than 172.3 million vaccine doses have been given in 91 countries or territories around the world, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Sunday.

- Israel-Cyprus corridor -

Israel and Cyprus agree in principle to allow vaccinated citizens to travel between the two countries without limitations when passenger flights resume, Israel's president says.

- German borders -

Germany partially closes its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region owing to a surge in coronavirus mutations, earning a swift rebuke from the European Union.

- Lebanon roll out -

Lebanon kicked off its vaccination programme with shots for healthcare workers and older people at three Beirut hospitals.

The country has been under lockdown since mid-January, after an unprecedented spike forced overwhelmed hospitals to turn away patients.

- Japan jab decision -

Japan approves its first shot and expects to vaccinate 10 000 to 20 000 medical workers from as early as Wednesday, as the nation prepares to host the postponed 2020 Olympics.

- Nearly 2.4 million deaths -

The virus has caused at least 2 395 044 deaths since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Sunday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 484 250 deaths followed by Brazil with 238 532, Mexico with 173 771, India with 155 642 and Britain with 116 908.

