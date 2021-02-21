Coronavirus: latest global developments

These are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Australia starts vaccinating -

Australia begins its Covid-19 vaccine rollout Sunday, with top officials among a small group receiving the first jabs a day before the programme starts in earnest.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison gets the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a medical centre in Sydney's northwest, in what the government says is a bid to boost public confidence in the vaccinations.

- Britain accelerates rollout -

The UK government vows Sunday to offer a first coronavirus vaccine dose to every adult by the end of July, as it prepares to announce a gradual easing of its third lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline the lockdown review in parliament on Monday.

- WHO calls on Tanzania to act -

The WHO's head in Tanzania urges the country to take "robust action" against the coronavirus, after President John Magufuli refuses to take strong measures to curb its spread.

The president says the virus has been fended off by prayer, but a recent spate of deaths attributed to pneumonia has struck both members of the public and government officials.

- Canada providing swab tests at border -

Canada will provide mandatory swab tests at over a hundred land crossings on its border with the US from Monday, as concerns over the spread of new coronavirus variants grow.

On Friday, the government extended its closure of the border to all non-essential travellers until 21 March because of the threat from the new variants.

- World passes 200m vaccine doses -

More than 200 million coronavirus doses have been administered worldwide, but 45 percent are in the wealthy G7 nations and 92 percent in countries ranked high- or upper-middle income by the World Bank.

- More than 2.46 million dead -

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2 461 254 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1100 GMT Sunday.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 497 648 deaths, followed by Brazil, Mexico, India and the United Kingdom.

