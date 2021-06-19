1h ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Record infections in Moscow -

Russia's capital Moscow reports a pandemic high for new coronavirus cases for the second straight day, as the city's hospitals are flooded with new patients due to the Delta variant.

The city registers 9 120 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, according to government figures, a second consecutive high topping the previous day's total of 9 056 cases.

- Capacity crowd for Hungary-France match -

France and Hungary play their Euro 2020 match in Budapest in front of 56 000 football fans.

The Puskas Arena is the only tournament venue without capacity restrictions due to Covid-19.

- Mexico raises alert level -

Mexico City, which had finally managed to lower its alert level back to green two weeks ago, sees infections rise again, forcing a return to a state of high alert, say official - but this will not change reopening plans.

- US offers 2.5 million vaccine doss to Taiwan -

The United States announces that 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses are on their way to Taiwan, a move likely to draw disapproval from Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island.

- Flights cancelled from Chinese airport -

The airport in China's southern city of Shenzhen cancels hundreds of flights and tightens entry controls after a restaurant employee tests positive for the Delta coronavirus variant.

- Guadeloupe eases Covid restrictions -

The French overseas territory of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean reopens all restaurants, sports facilities and abolishes compulsory wearing of masks.

- Malawi runs out of vaccines -

Delays in coronavirus vaccine shipments to Malawi cause health facilities to run out of doses, with hundreds waiting to receive a second shot, the health minister says.

- 32 000 golf fans at British Open -

Around 32 000 spectators a day are expected at the British Open golf tournament from 11-18 July.

The Open follows other big British sporting events such as Wimbledon and Royal Ascot in benefiting from a government test programme.

- 3.8 million dead -

The pandemic has killed at least 3 854 387 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1730 GMT.

The US is the worst-affected country with 601 574 deaths, followed by Brazil with 498 499, India with 385 137, Mexico with 230 959, Peru with 189 933 and Russia with 128 911.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

mexicomalawitaiwancoronavirus
