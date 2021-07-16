33m ago

add bookmark

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Origins probe -

The World Health Organisation says the second stage of an investigation into the origins of coronavirus should include further studies in China and lab "audits".

- Catalonia curfew -

Barcelona and other cities in Spain's north eastern Catalonia region will re-impose a night-time curfew starting this weekend to fight a surge in virus cases after the measure wins court approval.

- US doses for Africa -

The United States announces it is shipping 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa, starting with Burkina Faso, Djibouti, and Ethiopia, to whom shipments will go out within days.

- Five-fold rise? -

The EU's disease agency predicts a sharp increase in cases, with nearly five times as many new infections by 1 August.

- APEC meeting -

Pacific Rim leaders including US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping vow to ramp up the production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines at unprecedented virtual talks on the pandemic.

- $3 billion from China -

China's President Xi Jinping promises another $3 billion in aid to developing countries to fight Covid-19.

ALSO READ | US shipping 25 million Covid vaccine doses to Africa: officials

- Eiffel Tower reopens -

The Eiffel Tower in Paris reopens to visitors for the first time in nine months following its longest closure since World War II.

- England opening 'murderous' -

Scientists say the UK government's plan to scrap day-to-day pandemic restrictions in England next week has no basis in science and amounts to premeditated murder for thousands of people.

- 'Pandemic of unvaccinated' -

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pleads with Covid vaccine holdouts to get their shots, saying "this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated".

- Philippines lockdown -

More than three million people in the Philippines go into lockdown as health officials warn of a possible surge in coronavirus infections following the first locally transmitted cases of the Delta variant.

- Fiji dismisses lockdown -

Fiji dismisses calls for a hard lockdown as Covid-19 cases reach record levels in the Pacific island nation, insisting a "no jab, no job" vaccination push will contain the virus.

- Four million dead -

The pandemic has killed at least 4 070 508 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 608 400 deaths, followed by Brazil with 538 942, India with 412 531, Mexico with 235 740, and Peru with 194 845.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whophillipinesenglandusafricacoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you registered for your vaccine if you are in the 35-49 age group?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have received my confirmation
54% - 1658 votes
Not yet, but I am planning to
13% - 411 votes
No, I will not be getting vaccinated
33% - 1027 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun 2021

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.43
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.85
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
17.03
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Gold
1,811.24
-1.0%
Silver
25.64
-2.7%
Palladium
2,638.50
-3.2%
Platinum
1,107.50
-3.1%
Brent Crude
73.47
-1.7%
Top 40
60,438
-1.6%
All Share
66,530
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,822
-3.4%
Industrial 25
87,250
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,748
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

7h ago

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

11h ago

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

14h ago

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo