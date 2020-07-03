1h ago

add bookmark

Coronavirus mortality in Italy is highest among poor, study shows

  • The national statistics bureau studied mortality rates from January 2019 to March 2020.
  • The report said the death ration of the less educated in areas affected by Covid-19 increased.
  • Italy is the worst-hit country with almost 35 000 deaths.

Poor Italians are significantly more likely to die of the coronavirus than higher-income groups, the country's first significant study into the disease's disproportionate social impact showed on Friday.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Italy is one of the world's worst-hit countries with almost 35 000 Covid-19 deaths since its outbreak emerged on 21 February and it was the first European nation to report large-scale infections.

In its annual report, national statistics bureau ISTAT studied mortality rates for each month from January 2019 to March 2020, when the outbreak took off, focusing on the education levels of those who died.

On average, Italians who leave school early with few qualifications have lower life-expectancy than those who study for longer, ISTAT said, and this "excess mortality" remained roughly constant through February this year.

In March however, the excess death ratio of the less educated in areas affected by the virus increased to 1.38 for men from 1.23 a year earlier, and jumped to 1.36 from 1.08 for women.

READ | 'Covid-19 no longer exists' - Top Italian doctor's claim sparks outrage

ISTAT statistician Linda Sabbadini said data on education levels was more readily available than other social indicators and was "an excellent proxy for income and class in Italy".

"Disadvantaged socio-economic conditions expose people to greater risk of living in small or overcrowded housing, reducing the possibility of adopting social distancing measures," the ISTAT report said.

Low-income groups were also more likely to be forced to work during lockdown, in sectors such as agriculture, public transport and assistance for the elderly, ISTAT said, concluding that Covid-19 had "accentuated pre-existing inequalities".

In the 65-79 age group the excess mortality for men with few qualifications increased in March to 1.58 from 1.28 a year earlier. For women it jumped to 1.68 from 1.19.

The excess mortality for low-qualified working-age women (35-64) leapt in March to 1.76 from 1.37 in March 2019.

Among men and women over the age of 80, however, there was no disproportionate impact of the virus on the less educated, ISTAT found, while in areas of the country little-affected by the virus normal mortality rates continued in March this year.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Fewer than 1 000 virus patients in intensive care in Italy
Virus deprives 700 000 Italian kids of enough food, say farmers
Coronavirus in Italy may have started unnoticed in January - study
Read more on:
italycoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 3048 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 2742 votes
No I don't
49% - 5481 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(-0.68)
ZAR/GBP
21.26
(-0.44)
ZAR/EUR
19.17
(-0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-0.76)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.48)
Gold
1775.63
(+0.03)
Silver
17.98
(+0.41)
Platinum
810.00
(+0.43)
Brent Crude
42.92
(+2.64)
Palladium
1899.00
(+0.66)
All Share
54544.46
(-0.13)
Top 40
50231.23
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10176.41
(-0.38)
Industrial 25
76533.39
(+0.50)
Resource 10
50260.49
(-1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

1h ago

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo