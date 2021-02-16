22m ago

Covid-19: 38 cases of new variant which may reduce effectiveness of vaccines found in England

A volunteer receives an injection for a potential vaccine against Covid-19.
A volunteer receives an injection for a potential vaccine against Covid-19.
Felix Dlangamandla/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Im

Health authorities in England have identified 38 cases of a new coronavirus variant which has a key mutation that is thought to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, the government said on Tuesday.

"There is currently no evidence that this set of mutations causes more severe illness or increased transmissibility," Professor Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England (PHE) said in a statement. PHE said the cases were dispersed across England.

The variant, known as B.1.525, has the E484K spike protein mutation, which is also present in the South African variant and is the key mutation found so far that could undermine the effectiveness of vaccines.

The B.1.525 variant has also been detected in Nigeria, Denmark and Canada, Public Health England said.

