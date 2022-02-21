15m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Boris Johnson set to scrap lockdown restrictions in England

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "living with Covid" plan - scrapping coronavirus restrictions and cutting access to free tests - drew 11th-hour objections on Monday that it was premature and would leave the country vulnerable to new viral variants.

Johnson is moving to repeal in England any pandemic requirements that impinge on personal freedoms, such as self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test.

But the plan, geared to help deflect discontent over his scandal-ridden leadership among lawmakers in his Conservative Party that has threatened his grip on power, ran into difficulty just hours before he was due to launch it.

READ | Could one of these politicians replace Boris Johnson?

A cabinet meeting of top ministers was delayed just before it was supposed to sign off on the new strategy, and the leaders of Scotland and Wales - both sharply critical of Johnson's rule - said the policy would make it harder to tackle new coronavirus variants in a timely way, heightening risks to the public.

Johnson was expected to drop legal requirements to self-isolate and replace them with voluntary guidance, bringing Covid-19 into line with how Britain treats most other infections.

The government is also expected to reduce access to free tests, a move that has been blasted by scientists after mass testing helped Britain to spot new variants during the pandemic.

Johnson has said he does not want people to "throw caution to the wind" but the vaccine rollout means the government wants to move from state mandation to encouraging personal responsibility, a big priority for Conservative lawmakers. Among adults, 81% have received Covid booster shots in England.

It is not yet clear if the new rules will apply to England or all of the United Kingdom, but the first minister of Scotland also made clear that she did not agree with the plan.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonuklockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
13% - 806 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 1539 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
63% - 3915 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.15
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.61
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,896.14
-0.1%
Silver
23.84
-0.4%
Palladium
2,375.00
+1.1%
Platinum
1,084.50
+1.4%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
68,972
-1.0%
All Share
75,653
-0.9%
Resource 10
78,902
-0.4%
Industrial 25
89,851
-1.7%
Financial 15
16,040
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo