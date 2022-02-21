Covid-19: Boris Johnson set to scrap lockdown restrictions in England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "living with Covid" plan - scrapping coronavirus restrictions and cutting access to free tests - drew 11th-hour objections on Monday that it was premature and would leave the country vulnerable to new viral variants.



Johnson is moving to repeal in England any pandemic requirements that impinge on personal freedoms, such as self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test.

But the plan, geared to help deflect discontent over his scandal-ridden leadership among lawmakers in his Conservative Party that has threatened his grip on power, ran into difficulty just hours before he was due to launch it.

A cabinet meeting of top ministers was delayed just before it was supposed to sign off on the new strategy, and the leaders of Scotland and Wales - both sharply critical of Johnson's rule - said the policy would make it harder to tackle new coronavirus variants in a timely way, heightening risks to the public.

Johnson was expected to drop legal requirements to self-isolate and replace them with voluntary guidance, bringing Covid-19 into line with how Britain treats most other infections.

The government is also expected to reduce access to free tests, a move that has been blasted by scientists after mass testing helped Britain to spot new variants during the pandemic.

Johnson has said he does not want people to "throw caution to the wind" but the vaccine rollout means the government wants to move from state mandation to encouraging personal responsibility, a big priority for Conservative lawmakers. Among adults, 81% have received Covid booster shots in England.

It is not yet clear if the new rules will apply to England or all of the United Kingdom, but the first minister of Scotland also made clear that she did not agree with the plan.





