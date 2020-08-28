39m ago

Covid-19: Brazil official in Covid-19 graft scandal, lockdown batters India's economy

Doctors treat Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit at the third Covid 3 Hospital in Rome, Italy.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Al Jazeera reports that India is experiencing a boom in demand for bicycles, as people shun public transport and gyms for fear of catching Cobid-19.

The nationwide shutdown was lifted in phases starting on 8 June, but virus cases have surged past 3.3 million, making India the third-worst affected country globally. Some states, like Punjab, have decided to maintain some restrictions, and Navyug's 35 workers are afraid to return until the virus has been brought under control, he says.

Hundreds of thousands of small Indian manufacturers whose business has been decimated by the virus. their plight is a reflection of the deep economic slump India is likely to face for some time.

India's economy - the world's fifth largest - had already been sputtering before the pandemic. But the lockdown, one of the world's strictest, crippled most economic and commercial activities.

The economy is expected to have shrunk by about 20% in the April-June quarter compared with the same period last year, likely setting a record, according to recent polls of economists by the Reuters and Bloomberg news agencies, capturing most of the lockdown period.

Rahul Bajoria, an economist at London-based lender Barclays, has an even more pessimistic outlook. In a research note this month, he said the economy probably shrank by 25.5 percent over the three months, which is worse than his earlier 22.2% contraction forecast.

