Covid-19 cases top 300 million worldwide

The total number of Covid-19 registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic topped 300 million on Friday, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

The figure stood at 300 042 439 cases, including all the cases announced since the World Health Organisation office in China first reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019.

Case numbers have been on the rise since late last year due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, first identified in Botswana and South Africa.

As Omicron brings the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, many countries are reporting record numbers of infections.

Over 13.5 million virus cases have been detected worldwide in the past week, a massive rise of 64 percent over the previous seven days, averaging out at 1 938 395 new infections per day.

A total of 34 countries have seen record weekly cases numbers. Eighteen of those are in Europe, seven in Africa and six in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The US and Canada have also seen record numbers, as has Australia.



