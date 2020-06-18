55m ago

Covid-19: China restricts travel in ongoing moves to prevent second wave

People line up for a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 at a testing center in Beijing, China, as the country fears a possible second wave.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
  • China has imposed travel restrictions in some areas to contain a possible second wave of the coronavirus.
  • Already, the country has introduced several measures to curb a possible outbreak.
  • People have begun being tested in numbers.

China imposed travel restrictions on nearly half a million people near its capital on Thursday to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak as deaths surged in other parts of the world.

The threat of a second wave hitting China, which had largely brought the virus under control underscores the global challenge in slowing down the pandemic that has killed around 450 000 people.

China is back in containment mode after previously lifting huge lockdowns that had confined tens of millions to their homes.

Another 21 cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours in Beijing, taking the total to 158 since a fresh cluster was detected last week after months of no confirmed local transmissions.

Restrictions

One case was also recorded in the neighbouring city of Tianjin and two more in Hebei province - which surrounds Beijing - prompting travel restrictions on Anxin county, home to nearly half a million people, banning most traffic going in and out of the area.

The latest outbreak started in Beijing's sprawling Xinfadi wholesale market, which supplies more than 70% of the city's fresh produce.

Beijing authorities have urged people not to leave the city, closed schools again and locked down around 30 residential compounds to stamp out the virus, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Officials are also collecting around 400 000 samples a day for testing.

People lined up at the Workers' Stadium in central Beijing to be swabbed.

Beijing's airports cancelled two-thirds of all flights on Wednesday and flight-tracking websites showed around 140 passenger flights had landed or departed so far on Thursday.

The city normally handles more than 1 500 flights a day.

