Tuesday marks six months since the first reports of Covid-19, says WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said the pandemic has brought out the best and the worst of humanity.

He was speaking as there were reports of a global death toll of 500 000. The number of cases worldwide is up to 10 million.

Ghebreyesus said the pandemic has brought out acts of kindness and resilience, but has been soured by stigma and misinformation.